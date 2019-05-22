Can you solve these deviously difficult Stephen Hawking-inspired questions?

Professor Stephen Hawking left an enduring legacy, not only in the scientific journals, but in the hearts and minds of everyday people throughout the world. Despite living most of his life with a rare form of motor neurone disease that left him unable to communicate without specialist aid, Hawking’s landmark books, such as A Brief History of Time and The Theory of Everything, became bestsellers across the globe (and perhaps even spacetime?).
Although the great scientist died earlier this year, his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions is set to join their ranks, and in it there are some of his lasting thoughts about the biggest questions still left unanswered about the Universe. To celebrate its release, PhD student Josh Kirklin has set some fiendishly difficult puzzles based upon the big questions for you to solve.
Take the quiz below and find out if you’re smart enough to rub shoulders with one of the most brilliant minds of a generation.
Brief Answers to the Big Questions by Stephen Hawking is available now (£14.99, John Murray)
