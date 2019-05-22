Accessibility Links

Professor Stephen Hawking, British theoretical physicist. Photographed at the Centre for Mathematical Sciences, University of Cambridge © Eleanor Bentall/Corbis via Getty Images

Can you solve these deviously difficult Stephen Hawking-inspired questions?

Not only has Professor Stephen Hawking's incredible mind left us with one last book, it has also inspired some cosmically difficult puzzles for you to solve.

Professor Stephen Hawking left an enduring legacy, not only in the scientific journals, but in the hearts and minds of everyday people throughout the world. Despite living most of his life with a rare form of motor neurone disease that left him unable to communicate without specialist aid, Hawking’s landmark books, such as A Brief History of Time and The Theory of Everything, became bestsellers across the globe (and perhaps even spacetime?).
Although the great scientist died earlier this year, his final book, Brief Answers to the Big Questions is set to join their ranks, and in it there are some of his lasting thoughts about the biggest questions still left unanswered about the Universe. To celebrate its release, PhD student Josh Kirklin has set some fiendishly difficult puzzles based upon the big questions for you to solve.
Take the quiz below and find out if you’re smart enough to rub shoulders with one of the most brilliant minds of a generation.

Brief Answers to the Big Questions by Stephen Hawking is available now (£14.99, John Murray)

