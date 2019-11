Can you solve these deviously difficult Stephen Hawking-inspired questions?

Deviously difficult Stephen Hawking-inspired questions

How did it all begin? How did it all begin, and not begin? Will it, in effect, happen more than once?

And can you tell me how it all ends? Or is that an indefinite article.

All I know is it surrounds that, and it makes me subjective.

Are you surprised? Maybe this is the sound you make when you start knowing things.



Is there other intelligent life in the universe? Believing you may have discovered a planet harbouring alien intelligence, you transmit a series of questions towards it. You are startled to receive several answers in a cryptic language!



Can we predict the future? Ae Ba Bh Cf Al Fe Y 31 u 28 re 31 r 30 Do Do Re Do Fa s t e p h e d n e e e e h e s

Is time travel possible? Your second hand time machine is controlled by a keypad, and has a directory of years pasted on the side. You decide to go on a temporal joyride. Starting in 2018, you travel one year back and then seven years forward. You speed three decades into the future, then half a century into the past, and then two decades back into the future. You go two years hither, then six decades hence. Finally you go back a whole century, before returning to where you started. At once, you realise the answer.

Will we survive on Earth? The search for the answer in the last days of Earth:

Final transmission from Survival Base 36. calibrating........ 1/3 = 0.33333333.... 1/6 = 0.16666666.... 1/7 = 0.14285714.... 4/9 = 0.44444444.... calibrated. we believe we have found the answer at coordinates 77329518556564 by 101559956668415. additionally: reporting a discovery of MAGNESIUM at coordinates 3309700194202 by 5345260877285. reporting a discovery of CANE SUGAR at coordinates 6937584300135 by 20311991333683. a fresh supply of WATER has been found at coordinates 7750341 by 8638025. reporting a discovery of SEEDS at coordinates 47701072 by 60466175. reporting a discovery of a large cache of ROCKET FUEL at coordinates 2810810269416621 by 3656158440062975. Transmission ends.

Will artificial intelligence outsmart us? Only a hyperintelligent robot could solve this puzzle. Luckily, you have designed just such a robot. But someone has put all of the submodules on the main circuit board in the wrong positions:

Down the black hole Statistically speaking, you'd have been better off just guessing...

Event horizon Give yourself a pat on the back, this quiz was far from easy, but you're still no Professor Hawking