Can you solve these deviously difficult Stephen Hawking-inspired questions?

Take the quiz below and find out if you’re smart enough to rub shoulders with one of the most brilliant minds of a generation.

<section><h2>Deviously difficult Stephen Hawking-inspired questions</h2></section><section><h2>How did it all begin?</h2> <p></p> <p>How did <em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">i</em><em>t all</em> begin, and <em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">n</em><em>ot</em> begin? Will it, in <em>e</em><em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">ff</em><em>ect</em>, happen more than once?</p> <p><br></p> <p>And can you tell me how <em>it al</em><em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">l</em> ends? Or is that an indefinite article.</p> <p><br></p> <p>All I know is it surrounds <em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">t</em><em>ha</em><em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">t</em>, and it makes <em>me</em> subjective.</p> <p><br></p> <p>Are you surprised? Maybe this is the sound you make when you start <em>k</em><em style="background-color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0);">n</em><em>owing things</em>.</p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3>Is there other intelligent life in the universe?</h3> <p></p> <p>Believing you may have discovered a planet harbouring alien intelligence, you transmit a series of questions towards it. You are startled to receive several answers in a cryptic language!</p> <p><br></p></section><section><h3>Can we predict the future?</h3> <p></p> <p class="ql-align-center">Ae Ba Bh Cf</p> <p class="ql-align-center">Al Fe Y</p> <p class="ql-align-center">31 u 28 re 31 r 30</p> <p class="ql-align-center">Do Do Re Do Fa</p> <p class="ql-align-center">s t e p h e</p> <p class="ql-align-center">d n e e e e h e s</p></section><section><h3>Is time travel possible?</h3> <p></p> <p>Your second hand time machine is controlled by a keypad, and has a directory of years pasted on the side. You decide to go on a temporal joyride.</p> <p>Starting in 2018, you travel one year back and then seven years forward. You speed three decades into the future, then half a century into the past, and then two decades back into the future. You go two years hither, then six decades hence. Finally you go back a whole century, before returning to where you started. At once, you realise the answer.</p></section><section><h3>Will we survive on Earth?</h3> <p></p> <p>The search for the answer in the last days of Earth:</p> <p><br></p> <p class="ql-align-center">Final transmission from Survival Base 36.</p> <p> calibrating........</p> <p> <span style="color: red;">1</span>/<span style="color: red;">3</span> = 0.<span style="color: blue;">33333333....</span></p> <p> <span style="color: red;">1</span>/<span style="color: red;">6</span> = 0.<span style="color: blue;">16666666....</span></p> <p> <span style="color: red;">1</span>/<span style="color: red;">7</span> = 0.<span style="color: blue;">14285714....</span></p> <p> <span style="color: red;">4</span>/<span style="color: red;">9</span> = 0.<span style="color: blue;">44444444....</span></p> <p> calibrated.</p> <p>we believe we have found <span style="color: blue;">the answer</span> at coordinates <span style="color: red;">77329518556564</span> by <span style="color: red;">101559956668415</span>.</p> <p>additionally:</p> <p>reporting a discovery of <span style="color: blue;">MAGNESIUM</span> at coordinates <span style="color: red;">3309700194202</span> by <span style="color: red;">5345260877285</span>.</p> <p>reporting a discovery of <span style="color: blue;">CANE SUGAR</span> at coordinates <span style="color: red;">6937584300135</span> by <span style="color: red;">20311991333683</span>.</p> <p>a fresh supply of <span style="color: blue;">WATER</span> has been found at coordinates <span style="color: red;">7750341</span> by <span style="color: red;">8638025</span>.</p> <p>reporting a discovery of <span style="color: blue;">SEEDS</span> at coordinates <span style="color: red;">47701072</span> by <span style="color: red;">60466175</span>.</p> <p>reporting a discovery of a large cache of <span style="color: blue;">ROCKET FUEL</span> at coordinates <span style="color: red;">2810810269416621</span> by <span style="color: red;">3656158440062975</span>.</p> <p class="ql-align-center">Transmission ends.</p></section><section><h3>Will artificial intelligence outsmart us?</h3> <p></p> <p>Only a hyperintelligent robot could solve this puzzle. Luckily, you have designed just such a robot. But someone has put all of the submodules on the main circuit board in the wrong positions:</p></section><section><h2>Down the black hole</h2> <p></p> <p>Statistically speaking, you'd have been better off just guessing...</p></section><section><h3>Event horizon</h3> <p></p> <p>Give yourself a pat on the back, this quiz was far from easy, but you're still no Professor Hawking</p></section><section><h3>Master of the Universe</h3> <p></p> <p>Congratulations, you must be one of the finest minds in all space and time!</p></section>