Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Is there any link between handwriting and personality?

Is there any link between handwriting and personality?

Asked by: Erica Reynolds, Coventry

I remember as a child being discouraged from allowing my handwriting to slope backwards – I was warned my relaxed letters would be taken as a sign of an idle personality.

Advertisement

Handwriting analysis, or ‘graphology’, which has its modern roots in the theories espoused by a group of 19th-Century French Catholic clergy, makes many such claims about what is revealed by a person’s writing style, some more eyebrow-raising than others. If you have low-hanging, bulbous loops on your ‘y’s and ‘g’s, for instance, this is apparently a sign of your sexual prowess.

Is there any link between handwriting and personality? © Daniel Bright

Unsurprisingly, perhaps, contemporary psychology views graphology as a joke – indeed, the claim that our handwriting reveals our personality traits is listed in 50 Great Myths Of Popular Psychology, an influential book written by a team of US psychologists.

That said, specific claims linking aspects of handwriting to personality continue to emerge, even in mainstream psychology journals. For example, in a 2016 study carried out by researchers in Uruguay, hundreds of people completed personality tests and then signed their name. The researchers reported that, among men, a larger signature correlated with having more social bravado, while in women, a bigger signature correlated with having narcissistic traits. So there might be some very specific situations in which the way you write can be revealing. The Uruguayan researchers suggest that signatures are a special case because they serve as a form of self-expression.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Christian Jarrett

Christian Jarrett

Social networks

 

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What are the most common phobias? © iStock
Everyday science

What are the most common phobias?

What is OK short for? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What is OK short for?

Why does it feel strange to walk up a non-working escalator? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does it feel strange to walk up a non-working escalator?

I’d like to learn a language, which is the easiest one to pick up? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’d like to learn a language, which is the easiest one to pick up?

What was the first ever language? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What was the first ever language?

What is the record for the most languages spoken by one person? © iStock
Everyday science

What is the record for the most languages spoken by one person?

© Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty IMages)
Everyday science

How could we talk fluently to aliens?

Do deaf people do sign language in their sleep? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Do deaf people do sign language in their sleep?