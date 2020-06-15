Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Leonard Mlodinow: How did Stephen Hawking make science accessible?
Leonard Mlodinow: How did Stephen Hawking make science accessible? © Getty Images

Leonard Mlodinow: How did Stephen Hawking make science accessible?

In this republished episode of the Science Focus Podcast we discuss the life of the great physicist Professor Stephen Hawking with one of his co-authors.

Two years to the day the great physicist Professor Stephen Hawking was interred at Westminster Abbey, and at the time of his death, we spoke to one of the people that knew him best, Leonard Mlodinow.

Advertisement

Leonard is an American theoretical physicist who worked with Stephen on the books The Grand Design and A Briefer History of Time, and his own book chronicling their time together, Stephen Hawking: A Memoir of Friendship and Physics (£20, Allen Lane), will be released in September this year.

In this republished interview he speaks with BBC Science Focus editor Daniel Bennett about writing together, his qualities, and what they did when they weren’t talking physics.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Read more about Professor Stephen Hawking:

Advertisement

Authors

Dan

Daniel Bennett

Editor, BBC Science Focus

Daniel Bennett is the Editor of BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist who’s been reporting on science and technology for over a decade, writing about the science of serials killers, sandwiches, supernovae and almost everything in between.

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez © Getty Images
The Human Body

Caroline Criado Perez Does data discriminate against women?

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Sir David Spiegelhalter There's no such thing as Blue Monday

Does science have a problem with women?
Everyday science

Why aren’t there more women in science?

Is science racist? – Angela Saini (Nazi officials use callipers to measure an ethnic German's nose. The Nazis developed a system of facial measurement that was supposedly a way of determining racial descent. The compiled results, based on biased samples, were used to back up the Nazi claim that Germans were a pure and superior
Everyday science

Angela Saini Is racism creeping into science?

Mark Miodownik: Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Mark Miodownik Are biodegradable plastics really better than traditional plastic?

Gretchen McCulloch: How has the internet affected how we communicate? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast How has the internet affected how we communicate?

Hannah Fry
Everyday science

Hannah Fry What's the deal with algorithms?

What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong? – Matt Parker © Getty Images
Everyday science

Matt Parker What happens when maths goes horribly, horribly wrong?