  3. Rosetta Stone: A history of translating ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs
Rosetta Stone: A history of translating ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs

Rosetta Stone: A history of translating ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs

A story spanning thousands of years, from forgotten ancient knowledge to modern understanding.

3100BC

Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs
Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphs © Getty Images

The ancient Egyptians invent hieroglyphic writing and use it for more than three millennia: the last inscription known is dated AD 394.

Knowledge of how to read the hieroglyphic language was then completely lost until 1822.

1799

The Rosetta Stone in close up
The Rosetta Stone in close up © Getty Images

The Rosetta Stone is discovered in Egypt at Rosetta (modern Rashid) by soldiers from Napoleon Bonaparte’s army.

Dating from 196 BC, it carries three inscriptions: two in Egyptian scripts and one in Greek.

1819

Thomas Young
Thomas Young © Public domain

Thomas Young publishes a long article, ‘Egypt’, as a supplement to the Encyclopaedia Britannica.

In it, he proposes a hieroglyphic ‘alphabet’ and reads many hieroglyphic names and words, some correctly.

1822

Jean-François Champollion
Jean-François Champollion © Wikimedia Commons

Jean-François Champollion, at a celebrated lecture in Paris, shows how to read dozens of hieroglyphic names from the Greco-Roman period of Egypt, such as Caesar, Cleopatra and Ptolemy.

1824

Tourists inspecting the Rosetta Stone detail at the British Museum
Stones on tour… Tourists inspecting the Rosetta Stone detail at the British Museum © Getty Images

Champollion’s Précis Du Système Hiéroglyphique Des Anciens Égyptiens extends his system back to the early pharaohs. Though brilliant, parts are erroneous, leading to bitter controversy.

