Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Subhadra Das: What part has science played in racism?
Subhadra Das: What part has science played in racism? (British scientist Sir Francis Galton (1822-1911) © Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Subhadra Das: What part has science played in racism?

Historian and museum curator Subhadra Das explains how science history played a part in fuelling the racism seen in society today.

Not so long ago, English scientists believed that they could study differences between people and that certain ethnicities were ‘better’ or ‘worse’ than others – of course, white Europeans were put at the top of any list.

Advertisement

In the 19th Century, anthropologist and statistician Francis Galton took this even further when he coined the term ‘eugenics’, the idea that science could better the human race by promoting the spread of certain genes, deemed ‘good’, and by halting the distribution of those deemed bad.

While these Victorian ideas have since been refuted and discarded by the scientific community, there are those in society that turn to race science in an attempt to justify their bigotry and racism.

Subhadra Das has spent the last eight years as a museum curator for the science collections at University College London, specialising in the history of scientific racism and the history of eugenics.

She tells us how Francis Galton’s idea spread through Victorian society, and why it’s important to understand science’s racist history in order for us to move forward.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This podcast was supported by brilliant.org, helping people build quantitative skills in maths, science, and computer science with fun and challenging interactive explorations.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

351-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

A scene from the film 'Jack The Ripper', 1959. (Photo by Paramount/Getty Images)
Everyday science

Unsolved murder Has science identified Jack the Ripper?

Does data discriminate against women? – Caroline Criado Perez © Getty Images
The Human Body

Caroline Criado Perez Does data discriminate against women?

Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019.
Everyday science

Martin Clayton Why is Leonardo Da Vinci’s scientific legacy so often overlooked?

A Philosopher giving that Lecture on the Orrery in which a lamp is put in place of the Sun, by Joseph Wright of Derby, exhibited 1766, oil on canvas © Derby Museums Trust
Everyday science

Dr Tilly Blyth How has art influenced science?

Adam Rutherford: Can science ever be rid of racism? © Charlie Clift/BBC
The Human Body

Adam Rutherford Can science ever be rid of racism?

Science Focus Podcast: Royal Institution Christmas Lectures past and present © Paul Wilkinson/Royal Institution
Everyday science

Royal Institution Christmas Lectures past and present

Is there really no such thing as a fish? – Andrew Hunter Murray and Dan Schreiber
Everyday science

Andrew Hunter Murray and Dan Schreiber Is there really no such thing as a fish?

Brendan Walker: Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Brendan Walker Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster?