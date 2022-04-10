Why does striped toothpaste always come out striped?

Coloured pastes are loaded into the tube separately but are not stored in compartments. The pastes are designed to have just the right viscosity or thickness so that they don’t mix, acting like solids inside the tube but flowing smoothly when you squeeze or pump it.

They have similar flow characteristics to ketchup, which only gets moving with a good shake or a squeeze. In some toothpastes, a nozzle at the top of the tube has separate holes for different colours, ensuring they emerge as neat stripes.

Asked by: Tina Chapman, Colchester

