Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
How does striped toothpaste always come out striped? © Getty Images

Why does striped toothpaste always come out striped?

By
Published: 10th April, 2022 at 17:00
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine and get 6 issues for just £9.99

The answer does not lie with clever engineering, but with carefully designed pastes.

Coloured pastes are loaded into the tube separately but are not stored in compartments. The pastes are designed to have just the right viscosity or thickness so that they don’t mix, acting like solids inside the tube but flowing smoothly when you squeeze or pump it.

Advertisement

They have similar flow characteristics to ketchup, which only gets moving with a good shake or a squeeze. In some toothpastes, a nozzle at the top of the tube has separate holes for different colours, ensuring they emerge as neat stripes.

Read more:

Asked by: Tina Chapman, Colchester

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

Subscribe and get 6 issues for just £9.99. After your first 6 issues, your subscription will continue at £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content