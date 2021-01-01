Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Many have floated the idea of a bridge between England and mainland Europe. This Channel-spanning bridge would need to be 35km long, a distance that would make it the lengthiest bridge in Europe – well beyond Portugal’s 17km Vasco da Gama Bridge. However, such a construction still wouldn’t break into the world’s top 10 longest.

10. Manchac Swamp Bridge, USA

36km

9. Wuhan Metro Bridge, China

37km

8. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, USA

38km

7. Beijing Grand Bridge, China

48km

6. Bang Na Expressway, Thailand

54km

5. Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge, China

79km

4. Tianjin Grand Bridge, China

113km

3. Cangde Grand Bridge, China

116km

2. Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct, Taiwan

157km

1. The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, China

164km

