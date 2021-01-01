Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Many have floated the idea of a bridge between England and mainland Europe. This Channel-spanning bridge would need to be 35km long, a distance that would make it the lengthiest bridge in Europe – well beyond Portugal’s 17km Vasco da Gama Bridge. However, such a construction still wouldn’t break into the world’s top 10 longest.
10. Manchac Swamp Bridge, USA
36km
9. Wuhan Metro Bridge, China
37km
8. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, USA
38km
7. Beijing Grand Bridge, China
48km
6. Bang Na Expressway, Thailand
54km
5. Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge, China
79km
4. Tianjin Grand Bridge, China
113km
3. Cangde Grand Bridge, China
116km
2. Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct, Taiwan
157km
1. The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, China
164km
