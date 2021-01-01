Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Top 10: World’s longest bridges
Top 10: World’s longest bridges © Getty Images

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

A structure spanning the English Channel wouldn’t come close to Earth’s 10 lengthiest bridges.

Many have floated the idea of a bridge between England and mainland Europe. This Channel-spanning bridge would need to be 35km long, a distance that would make it the lengthiest bridge in Europe – well beyond Portugal’s 17km Vasco da Gama Bridge. However, such a construction still wouldn’t break into the world’s top 10 longest.

Advertisement
Top 10: World’s longest bridges © Getty Images

10. Manchac Swamp Bridge, USA

36km

9. Wuhan Metro Bridge, China

37km

8. Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, USA

38km

7. Beijing Grand Bridge, China

48km

6. Bang Na Expressway, Thailand

54km

5. Weinan Weihe Grand Bridge, China

79km

4. Tianjin Grand Bridge, China

113km

3. Cangde Grand Bridge, China

116km

2. Changhua–Kaohsiung Viaduct, Taiwan

157km

1. The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, China

164km

Top 10: World’s longest bridges © Getty Images

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Top 10: Most patient countries © Getty Images
The Human Body

Top 10: Most patient countries

Top 10: Countries that drink the most beer © Getty Images
The Human Body

Top 10: Countries that drink the most beer

Top 5 biggest (and smallest) theropod dinosaurs © Daniel Bright
Nature

Top 5 biggest (and smallest) theropod dinosaurs

Top 10: World’s longest bridges © Getty Images
Everyday science

Top 10: World’s longest bridges

Great white sharks use 'training grounds' to teach their young to hunt © Getty Images
Science news

Young great white sharks use ‘training grounds’ to learn to hunt

TOP TEN: Countries with speediest internet © Getty Images
Everyday science

Top 10: Countries with speediest internet

Top 10 mountains in the Solar System © Getty
Space

What are the 10 tallest mountains in the Solar System?

Top 10: Deadliest creatures © Getty Images
Nature

Top 10: World’s most dangerous animals