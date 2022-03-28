What are nurdles?

Nurdles are tiny plastic pellets used by the plastics industry. Roughly the same size as a lentil, they are melted down and moulded into a variety of plastic products. But as nurdles are produced and shipped around the world, every year about 230,000 tonnes leak into the wider environment, according to a survey by environmental charity Fidra.

Advertisement

One cargo ship spill alone in May 2021 released 1,500 tonnes of nurdles into the Indian Ocean. Like other microplastics, nurdles pose a threat to marine life as they tend to absorb toxic chemicals and can easily be ingested by animals who mistake them for food.

Read more:

Asked by: Mai Huynh, West Midlands

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Advertisement