Here’s why you love GIFs so much, according to science
Hundreds of GIFs saved in your camera roll? You're not alone.
When communicating via devices, we often want to convey complex feelings in an instant, and we don’t want to faff about with fiddly little keyboards. With their dynamic images and amusing straplines, animated GIFs allow us to do just that – in a sense, we’re using other people’s reactions to represent our own.
When a team of researchers at Yahoo! Labs analysed millions of Tumblr posts, they found that those with GIFs were the most engaging, and interviews with the users showed that the immediacy of the GIFs, their story-telling capabilities and their utility for expressing emotions were three of the main factors behind their popularity.
Read more:
- I love watching Dr Pimple Popper and teeth descaling videos. Is there something wrong with me?
- When we smile, why do we only bare our teeth when we know the person well?
- Why do we enjoy watching other people fight?
- Why do we hate the sound of our own voices?
Asked by: Luc Meadows, via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Christian Jarrett is a cognitive neuroscientist, science writer and author. He is the Editor of Psyche, the sister magazine to Aeon that illuminates the human condition through psychology, philosophy and the arts. Jarrett also created the British Psychological Society's Research Digest blog and was the first ever staff journalist on the Society's magazine, The Psychologist. He is author of Great Myths of The Brain and Be Who You Want: Unlocking the Science of Personality Change.
Sponsored Deals
May Half Price Sale
- Save up to 52% when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.