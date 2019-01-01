Accessibility Links

  3. When we smile, why do we only bare our teeth when we know the person well?
When we smile, why do we only bare our teeth when we know the person well? © Getty Images

When we smile, why do we only bare our teeth when we know the person well?

Asked by: Steve Lawer, via email

When we’re comfortable with someone, we’ll tend to smile in a more genuine and spontaneous way. Smiling without showing our teeth is more of a forced smile.

This is backed up by a 2009 Dutch study, in which men were filmed performing posed smiles and spontaneous smiles, with the latter provoked by watching a funny film. When the researchers compared the two types of smile, they found that genuine smiles were both wider and toothier than posed ones.

