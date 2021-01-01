Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Why does porridge go so hard when it dries?
Why does porridge go so hard when it dries? © Getty Images

Why does porridge go so hard when it dries?

Asked by: Alice Culkin, Cornwall

Simple: oats are up to 60 per cent starch, which is a thickening agent. Starch is a carbohydrate that forms granules made from polymers called amylose and amylopectin. When you cook oats in water or milk, the starch granules swell to absorb liquid and the porridge starts to thicken.

Advertisement

When porridge cools, the amylose and amylopectin polymers become less energetic. This means they interact with each other to expel water and form a stronger scaffold. And, as the freed water evaporates, the porridge hardens.

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Emma Davies

Tags

Spring21_NL_940x530_ScienceFocus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 6 for £9.99*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea © iStock
Everyday science

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea?

How is milk ‘skimmed’? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How is milk ‘skimmed’?

Why did my mum always tell me to eat my crusts? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why did my mum always tell me to eat my crusts?

Which vegan milk is best for the environment? © Getty
Everyday science

Which vegan milk is best for the environment?

Does milk really build healthy bones? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does milk really build healthy bones?

Head to head: Cow's milk vs almond milk
Everyday science

Head to head: Cow’s milk vs almond milk

Why are fats solid at room temperature but oils liquid?
Everyday science

Why are fats solid at room temperature but oils liquid?