  3. Why is it more annoying seeing someone wearing a face mask incorrectly than seeing someone not wearing a mask at all?
Why is it more annoying seeing someone wearing a face mask incorrectly than seeing someone not wearing a mask at all? © Getty Images

Why is it more annoying seeing someone wearing a face mask incorrectly than seeing someone not wearing a mask at all?

Asked by: Angus Thorp, Staffordshire

If you wear a mask incorrectly, such as below your nose or with baggy sides, you might as well not be wearing one at all. When we see someone doing this, not only does it mean that the person isn’t protecting those around them, but it naturally makes us worry that they think they are protecting people when they’re not, thus raising the risk of them being complacent about other precautions like social distancing.

What’s more, if we suspect that the person is knowingly wearing their mask incorrectly, this is likely to arouse our deep-seated dislike of cheats – people who try to surreptitiously put their own interests (in this case, their comfort) above those of the wider community.

