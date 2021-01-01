Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. Could there be fossils on Mars?
Could there be fossils on Mars? © Dan Bright

Could there be fossils on Mars?

Asked by: Emily Hunter, Leicester

If life ever existed on Mars, and was of a form that could leave fossilised impressions, there is every reason to suppose that fossils exist on Mars. As yet, there is no evidence at all that life has ever existed on the Red Planet. (A key ingredient for life, water, does exist in the form of ice.)

Advertisement

In 1996, a team of scientists claimed to have found evidence of fossilised bacteria in a fragment of Martian meteorite, but the claim was later rejected. Although NASA’s Perseverance rover, about to arrive at Mars, is designed to look for chemical traces of life, it is not equipped to find fossilised remains. That will require a sample return mission.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Alastair Gunn

Dr Alastair Gunn

Social networks

 

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Could humans evolve to adapt to Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Could humans evolve to adapt to Mars?

Why do we never see video footage from Mars?
Space

Why do we never see video footage from Mars?

Why are Venus and Mars so different to Earth? © Getty Images
Space

Why are Venus and Mars so different to Earth?

Aerospace engineer Dava Newman developed this BioSuit for Mars missions; it has a tight, elastic structure that counteracts lower pressure © Dava Newman/MIT
Space

Why haven’t spacesuits changed much over time?

Could we colonise Mars using current technology? © Getty Images
Space

Could we colonise Mars using current technology?

Could we create a breathable atmosphere on Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Could we create a breathable atmosphere on Mars?

Does Mars have any gravity? © Getty Images
Space

Does Mars have any gravity?

Could you throw a frisbee on Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Could you throw a Frisbee on Mars?