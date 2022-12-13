Want to see a shooting star? Your luck is in: tonight, the Geminid meteor shower, one of the biggest showers of 2022, will sprinkle the sky with streaks of bright light.

In fact, at the shower’s peak, from 13 to 14 December, you can expect to see up to 150 shooting stars per hour in good conditions.

So, what is the best way to see the shower? Where exactly do you have to look? And do you have to venture outside in sub-zero temperatures to see a meteor? (Spoiler: absolutely not!)

To answer these questions and more, we’ve enlisted the help of Dr Darren Baskill, astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex.

When can you see the Geminid meteor shower 2022 in the UK?

The Geminid meteor shower will peak on 13-14 December for those in the UK and around the northern hemisphere.

The meteors can be seen at any time of night, but the darker it is, the better your visibility. But if you’re absolutely determined to catch as many meteors as possible, the Geminids will peak at 5am, UK time, on 14 December.

However, don’t worry if you miss the peak: you may be able to spot meteors from the Geminids until 20 December.

How many meteors will I be able to see in the UK?

A fair number. The zenith hourly rate, or ZHR, of the meteor shower is 150, meaning you should be able to see that number every hour in perfect conditions.

“In reality, due to light pollution, you’ll probably only get to see 20 an hour. However, that still means you’ll hopefully be able to catch one every few minutes,” says Baskill.

How can I see the Geminid meteor shower?

The Geminid’s meteors will appear to originate from the same place in the night sky: the constellation of Gemini (hence ‘Geminid’).

Fortunately, finding Gemini is fairly easy. To start, you need to locate Orion, a constellation including three stars in a row making up Orion’s Belt (check out our beginner’s guide to astronomy if you need a refresher). From there, look up and to the left and you’ll see two bright stars, Castor and Pollux from the constellation Gemini.

An illustration of Orion © Peter Lawrence

If you’re struggling, we recommend using an app such as Skylite (available for free on Android and Apple devices).

Still can’t find Gemini? Don’t worry – you’ll still be able to see shooting stars aplenty. “Although most meteors will come from this point, they can appear anywhere in the night sky. This means, ideally, you should be looking at as much of the night sky as possible,” says Baskill.

“You can get really bright ones overhead or all over the horizon. If in doubt, just look up!”

The constellation of Gemini, as seen with the naked eye. The Geminds appear to originate from Gemini, although their true source is from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon © Getty

Unfortunately, this year, the Moon will be mostly full (in its waning gibbous phase), which will reduce the number of meteors you see. Also, white snow and frost on the ground reflecting light will reduce visibility.

The good news is that you should still be able to see plenty regardless. “Yes, the Moon will be a hindrance. But one of the great things about this shower is how bright and slow-moving the meteors are – they’re the brightest of the year. You can see some spectacular fireballs – I have seen some amazing ones from inside in the past!” says Baskill.

That’s right: shooting stars may be seen from your upstairs window. You may not see as many from inside your house (visibility will be better outside in a dark place away from major lights), but this will mean avoiding dangerous icy conditions outside.

“Outside, you’ll see one every few minutes, but inside – depending on your luck – you may see one every five to 10 minutes,” says Baskill.

If you are viewing the shower from indoors, make sure to turn your lights off and let your eyes adjust to the dark for at least 20 minutes. You can go that long without checking your phone, right?

What is a meteor shower anyway?

A meteor shower happens when Earth collides with small pieces of debris from an asteroid or comet. Although this debris is small (the size of a grain of sand in most showers), it creates bright streaks in the sky as it travels at extremely high speeds.

The debris that hits Earth during the Geminids originates from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. “This asteroid leaves behind much bigger particles floating in space than most comets. This means the shooting stars it creates are bigger and brighter than usual,” says Baskill.