Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. If you had a strong enough magnet, could you pull something magnetic out of a black hole?
If you had a strong enough magnet, could you pull something magnetic out of a black hole? © Getty Images

If you had a strong enough magnet, could you pull something magnetic out of a black hole?

Asked by: Kealan Brion, Whitby

Astronomers have found that the magnetic field strengths near supermassive black holes can be as strong as their intense gravitational fields. In fact, these magnetic fields are able to expel material from the vicinity of the black hole to form highly energetic outflows called ‘jets’.

Advertisement

However, this process is not acting on material that has already passed beyond the black hole’s event horizon (where the gravity is so strong that not even light can escape). Such material would need to be accelerated to at least the speed of light to escape, and Einstein’s General Relativity shows us that this would require an infinite amount of energy. No magnet, however powerful, could provide this.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Alastair Gunn

Dr Alastair Gunn

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

Are black holes always found at the centre of galaxies? © Getty Images
Space

Quick Q&A: What happens to the light that’s been sucked into a black hole?

Why don’t black holes ignite?
Space

Why don’t black holes ignite?

Do black holes collapse? © Getty Images
Space

Do black holes collapse?

Do black holes collapse? © Getty Images
Space

Are black holes hot or cold?

What is the speed of gravity? © Getty Images
Space

What is the speed of gravity?

Can gravitational waves teach us about the inside of a black hole? © iStock
Space

Can gravitational waves teach us about the inside of a black hole?

Can computers keep getting faster? ©iStock
Future Technology

Can computers keep getting faster?

What ignites supernova explosions? © Getty Images
Space

What ignites supernova explosions?