  3. One week left to enter the BBC Science Focus draw an alien competition
The BBC Science Focus draw an alien competition

One week left to enter the BBC Science Focus draw an alien competition

Send your alien design to us by 5 January 2021 to be in with a chance of winning a bundle of books from comedian and science presenter Dara Ó Briain.

You have just one week left to enter the BBC Science Focus draw an alien competition!

To help you get inspired, we asked astrobiologist Dr Arik Kershenbaum to explain what we know about life on Earth in answer to the question: What do aliens look like? Using these zoology tips, you should think about what your extraterrestrial lifeform would look like based on where it will live, what it will eat and how it will move around.

More articles to help with your entry:

To enter the competition, you must share your drawing with us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MyAlienForSF, or you can send in a photo of your alien to reply@sciencefocus.com with MyAlienForSF in the subject line of the email. Click here for the competition terms and conditions.

Entries must be received by 5 January 2021.*

Entries to the competition so far

We’ve had some fantastic entries already, and some of you have been kind enough to let us share them with the world:

Rian, age 7, Ireland

rian-7-ireland

Rian drew this alien after reading the December issue of BBC Science Focus Magazine.

Dorothy, Cambridgeshire

Dorothy-Cambridgeshire

Fionnabhair, age 6, Ireland

Fionnabhair-6-Ireland

Jasmine, age 45, Kent

Jasmine-45-Kent

Jasmine says: “I’m 45 (going on 5 and three-quarters!) and live in Kent. I love robots, cats, Buster Keaton and animation. The title of this piece is Three Eyed Cat Alien with Flying Saucer of Milk.”

Ana, 14

An alien drawn by Ana, age 14

Over on social media…

Your entry

Not sent us your alien design yet? You have until 5 January 2021 to share your drawing with us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MyAlienForSF, or you can send in a photo of your alien to reply@sciencefocus.com with MyAlienForSF in the subject line of the email.

Good luck!

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

