Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. The origin of the Moon: the key discovery

The origin of the Moon: the key discovery

Until the lunar landings in 1969, there were several competing theories about the Moon’s origins. Once NASA got its hands on some Moon rock, everything changed

When Apollo 11 returned 22kg of lunar samples to Earth on 24 July 1969, NASA’s Lunar Sample Preliminary Examination Team wasted no time in getting the precious Moon rock into the lab. The 15-strong team was led by geochemist Stuart Ross Taylor, and included leading geologists, physicists and microbiologists. Aside from careful visual inspection, the most important analysis came from mass spectroscopy.

Advertisement

This involved evaporating rock samples with an arc of electricity and splitting the resulting light to look for chemical ‘fingerprints’ – light emitted at specific wavelengths by different elements. As well as the precious lunar samples, the team kept a wide variety of Earth rocks on hand for comparison.

Closeup of a moonrock brought to earth by Apollo 12 © Getty Images

Work on the samples began on 26 July, and in early August the team released a preliminary report that showed the rocks contained relatively high concentrations of high-melting-point elements such as titanium, yttrium and zirconium, but low amounts of volatile elements such as sodium, potassium, lead, nickel and cobalt.

It already seemed clear that some heating process had diminished the elements with melting points lower than around 1,500°C.

While this first report concluded that the balance of evidence favoured a double-planet theory, in reality it was pointing the way towards the giant impact hypothesis that would rise to prominence in the following decade.

Read more about the origins of the Moon:

Advertisement

Authors

Giles Sparrow

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

1965-L-03495 crop
Space

Small steps How NASA prepared for the first moonwalk

The mindset behind the Moon landing – Richard Wiseman (Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the Moon at Tranquility Base © Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Space

Richard Wiseman The mindset behind the Moon landing

PIA12166
Space

The origin of the Moon: how we discovered how it formed

Portrait of George Darwin © Getty Images
Space

The great scientists who uncovered the origin of the Moon

How to argue with a Moon landing denier © NASA Johnson/Flickr
Space

Moon landing conspiracy How to argue with a Moon landing denier

How did the Moon form? © iStock
Space

The origin of the Moon A timeline of discovery

What does a black hole look like? © EHT Collaboration
Space

Science history The incredible story of how we discovered black holes

Where did the Apollo astronauts land on the Moon? © NASA
Space

BBC Sky At Night Magazine Where did the Apollo astronauts land on the Moon?