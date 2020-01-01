Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Space
  3. What is the largest known celestial body?
What is the largest object in the Universe?

What is the largest known celestial body?

Asked by: Dileep Bagnall, Lancashire

The largest known ‘object’ in the Universe is the Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall. This is a ‘galactic filament’, a vast cluster of galaxies bound together by gravity, and it’s estimated to be about 10 billion light-years across! However, this is not really a ‘celestial body’ – a term which normally implies a tightly-bound object like a star or a galaxy.

Advertisement

The largest known elliptical galaxy is thought to be IC 1101 (with a diameter of four million light-years), and the largest known spiral galaxy is Malin 1 (with a diameter of 650,000 light-years). Meanwhile, the largest star by radius is thought to be UY Scuti, a red hypergiant star in the constellation of Scutum that has an estimated radius of over a billion kilometres – 1,700 times that of the Sun.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Alastair Gunn

Dr Alastair Gunn

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

Do all spiral galaxies have black holes at their centre? © Getty Images
Space

Do all spiral galaxies have black holes at their centre?

Are black holes always found at the centre of galaxies? © Getty Images
Space

Are black holes always found at the centre of galaxies?

Do galaxies have life cycles? © Getty Images
Space

Do galaxies have life cycles?

Cosmic microwave background © Getty Images
Space

Will the cosmic microwave background disappear?

How many extrasolar planets do we know about? © Getty Images
Space

How far would we need to travel to leave our Galaxy?

How do we know the Universe hasn’t always existed? © Getty Images
Space

How do we know the Universe hasn’t always existed?

Why do the centres of galaxies contain black holes? © Getty Images
Space

Why do the centres of galaxies contain black holes?

How do they make spacesuits airtight? © NASA
Space

How do they make spacesuits airtight?