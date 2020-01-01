Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. As soon as I get comfy in bed, I need the loo. When should I have my last drink before hitting the sack?
As soon as I get comfy in bed, I need the loo. When should I have my last drink before hitting the sack? © Getty Images

As soon as I get comfy in bed, I need the loo. When should I have my last drink before hitting the sack?

Oh no, just got comfy and now you need the toilet? Worrying about it certainly won’t help.

It can take an hour or more for a glass of water to make its way down to your bladder, so you might want to cut out drinks an hour before bedtime. The strong urge you feel when you lie down is because your organs shift around and press on whatever is already in your bladder.

Advertisement

Also, the worry that you might not be able to get to sleep until you’ve been to the loo tends to focus your attention and amplify the sensation. If you do need to get up for a pee, then rest assured that it’ll probably be your last of the night – the sleeping body automatically downregulates the production of urine to keep you hydrated.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

Why is yawning contagious? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why is yawning contagious?

What percentage of my body is the same as five years ago? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What percentage of my body is the same as five years ago?

Why does sadness produce tears? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why does sadness produce tears?

Why are certain fragrances considered masculine or feminine? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why are certain fragrances considered masculine or feminine?

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain?

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?