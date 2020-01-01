As soon as I get comfy in bed, I need the loo. When should I have my last drink before hitting the sack?

It can take an hour or more for a glass of water to make its way down to your bladder, so you might want to cut out drinks an hour before bedtime. The strong urge you feel when you lie down is because your organs shift around and press on whatever is already in your bladder.

Advertisement

Also, the worry that you might not be able to get to sleep until you’ve been to the loo tends to focus your attention and amplify the sensation. If you do need to get up for a pee, then rest assured that it’ll probably be your last of the night – the sleeping body automatically downregulates the production of urine to keep you hydrated.

Read more: