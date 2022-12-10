Do painkillers work differently for different people?
Different painkillers work in different ways. Some inhibit pain messages sent to the brain, while others stop your body from making chemicals partly responsible for causing pain and inflammation.
In short – yes, it is thought that there is some individual variation in the response to a particular painkiller. But pain is a complex perception. Sensation is influenced by so many factors, including variation in the type of pain, genetic factors, stress-related physiological responses, sociocultural influences, our prior experience, emotional state, and the context it occurs.
So it is difficult to attribute our response to a painkiller, to something as simple as painkiller receptors alone, but these are likely to play a part.
Asked by: Geoff Winstanley, Blandford Forum
