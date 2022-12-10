In short – yes, it is thought that there is some individual variation in the response to a particular painkiller. But pain is a complex perception. Sensation is influenced by so many factors, including variation in the type of pain, genetic factors, stress-related physiological responses, sociocultural influences, our prior experience, emotional state, and the context it occurs.

So it is difficult to attribute our response to a painkiller, to something as simple as painkiller receptors alone, but these are likely to play a part.

Read more:

Asked by: Geoff Winstanley, Blandford Forum

Dr Nish Manek

Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.

