In short – yes, it is thought that there is some individual variation in the response to a particular painkiller. But pain is a complex perception. Sensation is influenced by so many factors, including variation in the type of pain, genetic factors, stress-related physiological responses, sociocultural influences, our prior experience, emotional state, and the context it occurs.

So it is difficult to attribute our response to a painkiller, to something as simple as painkiller receptors alone, but these are likely to play a part.

Asked by: Geoff Winstanley, Blandford Forum

