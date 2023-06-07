Here's why you can’t eat or drink before a general anaesthetic
It's for your own safety.
When you have a general anaesthetic, you will usually be asked not to have anything to eat or drink for a period of time before. Although it might feel cruel on top of the stress of undergoing a procedure, it’s for your own safety.
When the general anaesthetic is used, your body’s reflexes are temporarily stopped. If your stomach has any food and drink in it, there’s a risk of vomiting or bringing up food into your throat. If this happens, the food could get into your lungs and affect your breathing, as well as causing damage. Inhaling vomited stomach contents into your lungs is called ‘aspiration’, and it can lead to a dangerous infection.
The amount of time you have to go without food or drink before you have your operation will depend on the type of operation you’re having. However, it is usually at least six hours for food, and two hours for fluids. You’ll be told how long you must not eat or drink before your operation.
Unfortunately, even chewing gum – including nicotine gum – should be avoided during this fasting period, and soups and sweets should also not be consumed. You may also be advised to avoid certain types of fluids, such as milk, or tea and coffee with milk added to them. Clear fluids, such as water, are usually allowed until two hours before.
While it might feel annoying to avoid food, you must follow the guidelines. If you eat or drink before your surgery, your operation can be postponed or even cancelled because of the risks involved.
