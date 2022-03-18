Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
  3. Does drinking milk create phlegm?
Does drinking milk create phlegm? © Getty Images

Does drinking milk create phlegm?

Some people feel that drinking milk causes them to produce more mucus.

Published:

No, it’s a myth that started a long time ago. The texture of milk can make some people feel their saliva is thicker, but there’s no evidence that it creates phlegm. The myth may have hung around because milk is an emulsion, meaning it has droplets of one liquid suspended in another liquid.

When a person drinks milk, it mixes with their saliva and this can make it feel more viscous. This can make people feel like there’s more mucus, but it’s just aggregates of milk emulsion lingering in their throat. Milk is an important source of nutrition, and should not be avoided because of this myth.

Asked by: Hannah Wilkinson, Somerset

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Nish Manek

Dr Nish Manek is a GP trainee in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.

