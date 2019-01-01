Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. If I’m listening to a podcast while driving, am I doing two things at once?
If I’m listening to a podcast while driving, am I doing two things at once? © Getty Images

If I’m listening to a podcast while driving, am I doing two things at once?

Hooked on your favourite podcast? Fear not, listening to the radio or a podcast is a passive activity, which should leave more mental capacity for driving.

Asked by: Tom Obermeier, via email
Listening to a podcast is usually a passive enough activity that it leaves ample mental resources for you to do other things at the same time, including driving. This contrasts with when you’re performing two tasks that are both mentally demanding – having a conversation while driving, for instance. In this case, both tasks require all (or nearly all) of your mental resources, so you are switching back and forth between the two, and probably doing both badly.

Advertisement

Many studies have shown that, whereas conducting a phone conversation (even hands-free) has a detrimental effect on drivers’ performance, listening to the radio does not. And when the driving does get more demanding – perhaps the traffic gets heavy – a University of Groningen study showed that drivers naturally disengage from or block out the radio or podcast to focus more on driving.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Can consciousness be switched on and off? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can consciousness be switched on and off?

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images see brain scanners used in criminal cases? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Could we see brain scanners used in criminal cases?

What are the physiological effects of too much g-force? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What are the physiological effects of too much g-force?

Why can’t we remember early life?
The Human Body

Why can’t we remember early life?

Could the human mind ever run out of memory? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Could the human mind ever run out of memory?

Why did humans evolve an imagination? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why did humans evolve an imagination?

Are we born with full-sized eyeballs or brains? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are we born with full-sized eyeballs or brains?

Why am i seeing stars after bumping my head? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why am I seeing stars after bumping my head?