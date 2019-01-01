Accessibility Links

Is sparkling water as hydrating as still water? © Getty Images

Is sparkling water as hydrating as still water?

Asked by: Aaron, Nottingham

You’d think so, because it contains just as much H20 as the still variety. But in 2016, the journal PLOS One reported research from an international team of scientists showing that the ‘fizziness’ of such drinks tricks us into thinking we’ve drunk more than we have – meaning that we drink less and therefore end up less hydrated.

