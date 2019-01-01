Is sparkling water as hydrating as still water?

You’d think so, because it contains just as much H20 as the still variety. But in 2016, the journal PLOS One reported research from an international team of scientists showing that the ‘fizziness’ of such drinks tricks us into thinking we’ve drunk more than we have – meaning that we drink less and therefore end up less hydrated.
Read more:
- Do women become dehydrated quicker than men?
- Do tea and coffee dehydrate you?
- Are there traces of medicines in drinking water?
- Why does a drop of water make whisky taste better?