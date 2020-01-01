Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Is the saying ‘beer before wine, you’ll feel fine’ true?

Is the saying ‘beer before wine, you’ll feel fine’ true?

We’ve all said it, heck, we’ve even tried it… but is there any truth behind this drinking ‘rule’?

According to this saying, the order that you consume your alcoholic drinks matters (the complete phrase is: ‘beer before wine and you’ll feel fine; wine before beer and you’ll feel queer’). But every hangover has the same culprit: alcohol.

Advertisement

Alcohol is thought to cause hangovers in two main ways. First, it diverts water from your bloodstream to your bladder. Over the course of a night out, you’ll lose more fluid than you drink, often resulting in a dehydration headache the next day. Second, a chemical called acetaldehyde is one of the intermediate products of alcohol digestion in the liver. This is even more toxic than alcohol itself, so you feel rough until it has been metabolised into safer compounds.

The total amount of alcohol you drink will have a much bigger effect on how you feel than the specific order of drinks. A 2019 study at Cambridge University found that volunteers given two and a half pints of beer, followed by four large glasses of wine, reported just as bad a hangover as those who had the wine first and then the beer.

If there’s any truth to this saying, it may be that the parties where you start on wine are more likely to get out of hand – perhaps because you get drunk faster on the stronger booze and find it harder to keep track of how many you’ve had.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

 

Tags

You may like

What causes middle age spread? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes middle age spread?

Why do you get hungry when you're drunk? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why do you get hungry when you’re drunk?

How long should I wait after drinking four pints before driving? © iStock
The Human Body

How long should I wait after drinking four pints before driving?

On a desert island, would it be better to drink wine or go thirsty? © Getty Images
The Human Body

On a desert island, would it be better to drink wine or go thirsty?

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner?

Can you be allergic to a smell?
The Human Body

Can you be allergic to a smell?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?

Why doesn't a flaming Christmas pudding burn? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why doesn’t a flaming Christmas pudding burn?