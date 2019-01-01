Quick Q&A: Why do glasses make people look more intelligent?

Asked by: Rosie Stevenson, Derby

It’s an association that starts early: when primary school children are asked to draw a scientist or ‘smart person’, they tend to depict them with glasses (perhaps influenced by spectacle-wearing characters like Harry Potter).

This association may be because we tend to assume that short-sighted people are more ‘bookish’ – a stereotype with more than a grain of truth. Lack of time spent outside has been shown to contribute to short-sightedness, as has time spent engaging in close-up work such as reading.

