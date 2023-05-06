From the diamond-encrusted crown, to his gold sovereign’s orb and silk robe, King Charles III’s ceremonial garb has been discussed at length by media around the world ahead of His Majesty’s coronation.

However, many tabloid column inches – and a front page story from national newspaper The Daily Star – have pointed to another aspect of the monarch’s appearance: his hands. Specifically, how they can occasionally appear red and swollen.

Inevitably following these stories, many commentators on social media have speculated if the royal could have a specific medical condition that could affect his fingers. Others with similar-looking hands have also now raised concerns they have an undiagnosed illness.

So, are swollen hands something to be worried about? According to medical experts, you simply can’t tell from appearances alone.

“Everyone is hypothesising so much about swollen hands, but photos don't reveal very much,” says NHS GP and medical writer Dr Nish Manek tells BBC Science Focus.

“If doctors could diagnose every patient from a photo alone, they’d just ask you to send in an image and then reply back with your condition. But a doctor is very unlikely to get it right that way – there’s really no point in doing this!”

In other words, it is not possible to diagnose any person, including King Charles, from only looking at images. But just how worried should you be if you have red and swollen fingers or hands? And what information may a doctor need to make a diagnosis?

What can cause red and swollen hands?

As Dr Gareth Nye – programme lead for medical science at the University of Chester – tells BBC Science Focus, swollen hands are not necessarily cause for alarm.

“There certainly aren’t any immediate health concerns to be concluded from swollen fingers,” he says.

Manek adds: “If you have large fingers, this may simply be how you look – it doesn’t necessarily have to point to any condition that needs to be diagnosed.”

However, if you do notice that your hands are more swollen or red than usual, it is recommended that you speak to your doctor.

By asking you several questions, and considering factors such as your medical history and the duration of the symptoms, they may be able to diagnose you with one of many different health problems.

Red or swollen hands could be a symptom of many different conditions, but some common ones include:

Oedema or 'fluid retention'

Oedema is a condition where the body retains fluids in the limbs, which causes the affected area to swell. This is particularly common in the legs and ankles but may be occasionally present in the fingers.

“As the area swells, it puts pressure on the underlying tissues and skin leading to the red appearance,” says Nye.

“Oedema is a very common condition which mostly impacts people over the age of 65 as the ability for systemic fluid control is restricted.”

Dactylitis

Dactylitis is a severe inflammation of the finger or toe tendons and joints, giving them a sausage-like appearance.

“The condition most commonly associated with swollen fingers is dactylitis which is most commonly seen in those with arthritis,” says Nye.

“Dactylitis is unique as the swelling remains even if the underlying inflammation is controlled – if medications are treating the condition, body parts still may look inflamed and red.”

Gout

A form of inflammatory arthritis, gout can cause sudden severe pain and swelling.

“It is a condition caused by a deposit of uric acid crystals in the joints causing pain and swelling,” says Nye.

“Gout however tends to only impact individual joints rather than a whole hand for example.”

Other causes

According to Nye, other uncommon causes of swollen hands can include a high salt diet leading to fluid retention. Certain medicines – such as blood pressure medications or steroid medications – can cause swelling as a rare side effect.

Why you can’t diagnose somebody from photos

Medical professionals have one key piece of advice about speculating about the health of celebrities solely from photos: don’t do it.

As Manek explains, however detailed photos or videos of a person you have, these images will not reveal critical information.

“You can’t work out from photos how a person is feeling – and that’s a massive factor to consider when dealing with a patient,” she says.

Many tests are needed to diagnose the conditions above. For instance, take oedema. “A clear diagnostic test for this condition is pressing the swollen area for about 15 seconds and examining if this causes a depression in the area,” says Nye. “If it remains for some time, this could indicate oedema.”

There are also many other factors to consider outside of appearance when making a diagnosis.

“From a photo, you may not be able to tell what other symptoms a person is experiencing – when they experience the symptoms, how painful the affected area is, or if it flares up at certain times,” explains Dr Nish.

“Hypothesising from a photo is so inaccurate. You can’t really tell what’s going on – and it could be nothing at all.

“That’s why when you send pictures to your GP, they will also want to speak to you and consider your medical and family history. If you could get a reasonable diagnosis from a picture, our jobs would be a lot easier!”

Lesson learned: if concerned, it’s best to consult a doctor – and not the British tabloid media – for a medical diagnosis.