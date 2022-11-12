The bottom of your thigh bone sits on top of the shin bone, and the joint is held together by ligaments and muscles that can easily be sprained and torn.

Advertisement

As well as being structurally less stable, the knee joint is also far more restricted as it can only move forwards and backwards with a very limited amount of twisting. The moment the knee is no longer aligned with the foot, it relies on the ligaments and muscles for stability – which can easily be pushed too far and cause injury.

Read more:

Asked by: Caitlin Byrne, Dublin

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Nish Manek

Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

  • Treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription - the gift that keeps on giving!
  • Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement