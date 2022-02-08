Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Why does chemo cause your hair to grow back differently? © Getty Images

Why does chemo cause your hair to grow back differently?

Your hair may grow back with a different colour and texture.

Published:

When hair begins to grow back after chemotherapy, it will probably be slightly different in texture or colour to start with. Some people report having ‘chemo curls’, where the new hair is curlier than it was before chemo. This might be because the shape of the hair follicle can alter during treatment, and become twisted.

Over time, once the hair has grown a few centimetres, most people find that their hair starts to take on a familiar texture. For most people, their hair will fully recover within 12 months.

Read more:

Asked by: Alice Thompson, Liverpool

Authors

Dr Nish Manek

Dr Nish Manek is a GP trainee in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.

