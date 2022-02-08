Why does chemo cause your hair to grow back differently?

When hair begins to grow back after chemotherapy, it will probably be slightly different in texture or colour to start with. Some people report having ‘chemo curls’, where the new hair is curlier than it was before chemo. This might be because the shape of the hair follicle can alter during treatment, and become twisted.

Over time, once the hair has grown a few centimetres, most people find that their hair starts to take on a familiar texture. For most people, their hair will fully recover within 12 months.

Asked by: Alice Thompson, Liverpool

