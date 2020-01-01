Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. Why does sitting in a draught give me a bad neck?
Why does sitting in a draught give me a bad neck? © Getty Images

Why does sitting in a draught give me a bad neck?

Asked by: Julie Lewis, Warrington

Studies in the Netherlands (2002) and Finland (2009) have indeed shown that draughts can cause neck pain. This is probably caused by scrunching up your neck and shoulders to keep warm – even if you’re unaware you’re doing this – which can strain your neck muscles.

Advertisement

Not everyone experiences neck pain from draughts, though, and we’re not sure why. It could be down to different muscle reactions, the temperature of your surroundings, or even that some people are less likely to notice draughts.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Dr Hilary Guite

Tags

You may like

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Do heat patches really help with muscle pain?

Why are some people so hairy? © iStock
The Human Body

Why are some people so hairy?

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are toeprints unique, like fingerprints?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?

What causes antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes antibiotic resistance?

Why is yawning contagious? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why is yawning contagious?

What percentage of my body is the same as five years ago? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What percentage of my body is the same as five years ago?

Why does sadness produce tears? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Why does sadness produce tears?