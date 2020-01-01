Why does sitting in a draught give me a bad neck?

Studies in the Netherlands (2002) and Finland (2009) have indeed shown that draughts can cause neck pain. This is probably caused by scrunching up your neck and shoulders to keep warm – even if you’re unaware you’re doing this – which can strain your neck muscles.

Not everyone experiences neck pain from draughts, though, and we’re not sure why. It could be down to different muscle reactions, the temperature of your surroundings, or even that some people are less likely to notice draughts.

