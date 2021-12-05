Accessibility Links

Does sitting by a window help you work better? © Getty Images

Does sitting by a window help you work better?

Heading back to the office? Try and nab that window desk.

Published:

Yes. A 2018 study at Cornell University found that natural light from a window reduced eye strain, headaches and drowsiness. And a 2021 study at the Bartlett School of Architecture, University College London, found that workers in open-plan offices were most productive when sat at window desks.

However, this depends on the office layout. Workers facing windows with a large number of desks behind them reported lower productivity. Possibly due to the nagging fear of co-workers talking about them!

