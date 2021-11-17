How dangerous is it to wear a tie?

Despite being a symbol of smartness and professionalism, neckties may not be so good for your health. They can transmit bacteria from medic to patient more so than a shirt sleeve, and too-tight ties have also been found to increase pressure in the eye, possibly leading to an increased risk of glaucoma. Researchers in a small 2018 study found tight ties could also reduce blood flow to the brain by 7.5 per cent.

However, the body has ways of safely counteracting this change in pressure. Things become more complicated when people have other health issues that lower their ability to cope with such changes, such as those who are obese, smoke or have high blood pressure. If you start to feel headachy, dizzy or nauseous, take the tie off.

Asked by: Damian Bienias, Croydon

