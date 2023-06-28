Best bone conduction headphones to buy in 2023
This fascinating piece of modern technology harnesses the power of bones to provide audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings.
This intriguing piece of tech aims to change the way you think about sound. Bone conduction headphones are headphones that harness the power of human bones to transmit audio, bypassing the eardrums.
This design leaves the ear canals open, allowing users to hear their surroundings. This can be advantageous in certain situations, such as during outdoor activities or when maintaining situational awareness is important, such as sports, outdoor activities or commuting.
They can also be useful for people with physical or sensory challenges that can’t use traditional earbuds.
How do bone conduction headphones work?
Rather than using traditional speakers or earbuds that produce sound waves that are then received by the eardrums, they directly deliver sound to the cochlea, a part of the inner ear which plays a vital role in our perception of sound frequencies.
The headphones typically consist of transducers that are placed just above or in front of the ears. These transducers generate vibrations that travel through the bones of the skull and are converted into sound signals, allowing the user to perceive audio.
If you're looking to pick up a pair and try them out, we've listed our top picks below.
H2O Audio TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Headphones
As the brand name suggests, H20 Audio specialise in waterproof bone conduction earphones. This pair is said to fit securely around your head while you run or swim
This is thanks to being able to withstand submersion for up to 12 foot underwater. While listening, users have the option of downloading their music via MP3 to be played back. They offer 8GB of storage memory.
More like this
MP3 playback may be easier for underwater listening as the Bluetooth range drops to four inches, which would require you to attach your smartwatch to your goggles. If preferred though, H20 Audio offer a separate mount to make that possible.
While running, there is full access to Bluetooth connectivity to stream music. The package includes a USB charging cable and spare earplugs for swimming.
Battery Life: 6 hours
Playback Options: MP3, Bluetooth
Controls: None listed
Additional Features: Fully waterproof
9 Digital Bone Conduction Headphones
A more affordable option, this pair of headphones from 9 Digital feature a battery which is able to provide up to six and a half hours of listening time.
They are said to be sweat and splash proof but are not considered suitable for swimming.
They feature controls to adjust your listening experience, including volume, track control and answering phone calls.
Battery Life: 6.5 hours
Playback Options: Bluetooth
Controls: Track control, phone calls
Additional Features: None
Voxos Bone Conduction Smart Glasses
No, these weren’t dreamt up as part of a James Bond film. But they may as well have been.
This pair of glasses are fully polarised anti-UV sunglasses, but they also double as bone conducting headphones.
They keep your ears free, enabling you to be aware of your surroundings, but play music or podcasts directly from the glasses.
There’s also an integrated microphone which allows you to make calls, and there are touch controls at the temples which allow you to skip tracks or pick up the phone.
Battery Life: 10 hours
Playback Options: Bluetooth
Controls: Track and call controls
Additional features: Touch controls, built-in microphone
Shokz OpenRun Pro
Heavyweights in the world of bone conduction headphones, Shokz’s OpenRun are designed to be effective in sporting contexts. Compared to the brand’s previous models, they’re said to feature enhanced bass and sound quality.
They’re able to facilitate up to ten hours of battery life and can top up quickly using the brand’s quick charge feature. This allows for one and a half hours of battery life from five minutes of charge.
The band uses a wraparound titanium frame which is said to ensure a secure fit. It’s sweat and water resistant, uses Bluetooth 5.0 connection and features track control buttons which claim to be easy to find and operate.
Battery Life: 10 hours
Playback Options: Bluetooth 5.0
Controls: Track controls, phone calls
Additional Features: Quick charge
Shokz OpenMove
The more affordable option from Shokz, the OpenMove is designed to be an all-purpose option without the hefty price tag.
They feature a respectable six hours of battery life while playing music, which can be streamed using Bluetooth 5.1.
They’re said to be sweat resistant, feature control buttons and feature the same quick charge function as the OpenRun Pros.
Battery Life: 6 hours
Playback Options: Bluetooth 5.1
Controls: Track controls, phone calls
Additional Features: Quick charge
Shokz OpenComm
While many of the other headphones on this list are aimed at sports functionality, Shokz’s OpenComm headphones are designed for corporate environments.
Big, over ear headphones or noise-cancelling earbuds can be great for an office, but can also be anti-social. The OpenComm headphones are designed to allow users to tap into what their colleagues are saying while simultaneously listening to music or making calls.
It was launched in 2021 and featured the brand’s first noise cancelling boom microphone, designed to block out background noise in a busy office.
The OpenComm features eight hours of battery life, multifunctional call controls and dual connectivity—allowing you to connect two devices at once and streamline your workflow.
Battery Life: 8 hours
Playback Options: Bluetooth 5.1
Controls: Track controls, phone calls
Additional Features: Extended noise cancelling microphone
Do bone conduction headphones sound good?
Bone conduction headphones generally don't provide the same level of audio fidelity as traditional headphones. They rely on vibrations to transmit sound, which means the low-frequency response can be limited and they may not reproduce bass frequencies as effectively.
However, it's important to note that sound quality is subjective and some users find the sound they provide perfectly satisfactory. They're not designed to provide the most immersive, high-quality sound possible; they're aimed at providing situational awareness while listening.
If you value the unique features, benefits and aesthetics of bone conduction technology, they're definitely worth considering.
What are the advantages of bone conduction headphones?
- Open-Ear Design: Bone conduction headphones leave the ear canals open, allowing users to hear their surroundings while still enjoying audio playback. This is particularly useful in situations where situational awareness is crucial, such as running or cycling outdoors, or when listening to music in a work or commuting environment.
- Comfort and Fit: Bone conduction headphones are typically designed to be lightweight and ergonomic. Since they don't require insertion into the ear canal, they avoid any discomfort that can arise from earbuds or over-ear headphones, making them a good option for individuals who may have sensitive or uncomfortable ears.
- Reduced Ear Fatigue: With traditional headphones, extended periods of use can lead to ear fatigue and discomfort. Bone conduction headphones eliminate this issue as they don't put any pressure on or in the ears. This makes them suitable for individuals who may experience discomfort or pain with conventional headphones.
- Hearing Aid Compatibility: Bone conduction technology is often used in hearing aids, and some bone conduction headphones can serve as a viable option for individuals with hearing impairments. They can transmit sound directly to the inner ear, bypassing any hearing loss or blockage in the outer or middle ear.
- Versatility: Bone conduction headphones are versatile and can be used in various environments and activities. They are often sweat-resistant and suitable for outdoor sports or exercise. Their design also often allows users to wear them with helmets, glasses, or other accessories without interference.
Authors
Fin Cousins is a digital writer for Our Media’s special interest brands. He works across BBC Science Focus and 220 Triathlon, offering recommendations for the latest tech, innovative gadgets, and state-of-the-art training gear.
Sponsored Deals
Summer Sale
- Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.