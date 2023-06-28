This intriguing piece of tech aims to change the way you think about sound. Bone conduction headphones are headphones that harness the power of human bones to transmit audio, bypassing the eardrums.

Advertisement

This design leaves the ear canals open, allowing users to hear their surroundings. This can be advantageous in certain situations, such as during outdoor activities or when maintaining situational awareness is important, such as sports, outdoor activities or commuting.

They can also be useful for people with physical or sensory challenges that can’t use traditional earbuds.

How do bone conduction headphones work?

Rather than using traditional speakers or earbuds that produce sound waves that are then received by the eardrums, they directly deliver sound to the cochlea, a part of the inner ear which plays a vital role in our perception of sound frequencies.

The headphones typically consist of transducers that are placed just above or in front of the ears. These transducers generate vibrations that travel through the bones of the skull and are converted into sound signals, allowing the user to perceive audio.

If you're looking to pick up a pair and try them out, we've listed our top picks below.

H2O Audio TRI Multi-Sport Waterproof Headphones

As the brand name suggests, H20 Audio specialise in waterproof bone conduction earphones. This pair is said to fit securely around your head while you run or swim

This is thanks to being able to withstand submersion for up to 12 foot underwater. While listening, users have the option of downloading their music via MP3 to be played back. They offer 8GB of storage memory.

More like this

MP3 playback may be easier for underwater listening as the Bluetooth range drops to four inches, which would require you to attach your smartwatch to your goggles. If preferred though, H20 Audio offer a separate mount to make that possible.

While running, there is full access to Bluetooth connectivity to stream music. The package includes a USB charging cable and spare earplugs for swimming.

Battery Life: 6 hours

Playback Options: MP3, Bluetooth

Controls: None listed

Additional Features: Fully waterproof

9 Digital Bone Conduction Headphones

A more affordable option, this pair of headphones from 9 Digital feature a battery which is able to provide up to six and a half hours of listening time.

They are said to be sweat and splash proof but are not considered suitable for swimming.

They feature controls to adjust your listening experience, including volume, track control and answering phone calls.

Battery Life: 6.5 hours

Playback Options: Bluetooth

Controls: Track control, phone calls

Additional Features: None

Voxos Bone Conduction Smart Glasses

No, these weren’t dreamt up as part of a James Bond film. But they may as well have been.

This pair of glasses are fully polarised anti-UV sunglasses, but they also double as bone conducting headphones.

They keep your ears free, enabling you to be aware of your surroundings, but play music or podcasts directly from the glasses.

There’s also an integrated microphone which allows you to make calls, and there are touch controls at the temples which allow you to skip tracks or pick up the phone.

Battery Life: 10 hours

Playback Options: Bluetooth

Controls: Track and call controls

Additional features: Touch controls, built-in microphone

Shokz OpenRun Pro

Heavyweights in the world of bone conduction headphones, Shokz’s OpenRun are designed to be effective in sporting contexts. Compared to the brand’s previous models, they’re said to feature enhanced bass and sound quality.

They’re able to facilitate up to ten hours of battery life and can top up quickly using the brand’s quick charge feature. This allows for one and a half hours of battery life from five minutes of charge.

The band uses a wraparound titanium frame which is said to ensure a secure fit. It’s sweat and water resistant, uses Bluetooth 5.0 connection and features track control buttons which claim to be easy to find and operate.

Battery Life: 10 hours

Playback Options: Bluetooth 5.0

Controls: Track controls, phone calls

Additional Features: Quick charge

Shokz OpenMove

The more affordable option from Shokz, the OpenMove is designed to be an all-purpose option without the hefty price tag.

They feature a respectable six hours of battery life while playing music, which can be streamed using Bluetooth 5.1.

They’re said to be sweat resistant, feature control buttons and feature the same quick charge function as the OpenRun Pros.

Battery Life: 6 hours

Playback Options: Bluetooth 5.1

Controls: Track controls, phone calls

Additional Features: Quick charge

Shokz OpenComm

While many of the other headphones on this list are aimed at sports functionality, Shokz’s OpenComm headphones are designed for corporate environments.

Big, over ear headphones or noise-cancelling earbuds can be great for an office, but can also be anti-social. The OpenComm headphones are designed to allow users to tap into what their colleagues are saying while simultaneously listening to music or making calls.

It was launched in 2021 and featured the brand’s first noise cancelling boom microphone, designed to block out background noise in a busy office.

The OpenComm features eight hours of battery life, multifunctional call controls and dual connectivity—allowing you to connect two devices at once and streamline your workflow.

Battery Life: 8 hours

Playback Options: Bluetooth 5.1

Controls: Track controls, phone calls

Additional Features: Extended noise cancelling microphone

Do bone conduction headphones sound good?

Bone conduction headphones generally don't provide the same level of audio fidelity as traditional headphones. They rely on vibrations to transmit sound, which means the low-frequency response can be limited and they may not reproduce bass frequencies as effectively.

However, it's important to note that sound quality is subjective and some users find the sound they provide perfectly satisfactory. They're not designed to provide the most immersive, high-quality sound possible; they're aimed at providing situational awareness while listening.

If you value the unique features, benefits and aesthetics of bone conduction technology, they're definitely worth considering.

Advertisement

What are the advantages of bone conduction headphones?