Best digital watches for keeping track of the time

Although you can glance at the time on your phone these days there are still plenty of reasons to invest in a reliable wristwatch.

Advertisement

Whether you're looking for a simple face that will tell you the basics like the time and date, a rugged device that will survive an intense lifestyle, or something that can access your favourite apps, there are a wide variety of options to choose from.

We take you through everything from the notoriously tough G-shock that can withstand hectic weather, to a casual fitness tracker that will measure your steps, and watches primed for social media, in our round up of the best digital watches below.

If you're looking for a bargain you can also check out our list of the best budget smart watches under £100.

Best digital watches to buy in 2022

Casio Standard Digital Watch

Bringing all the charm of the classic Casio design, this throwback watch maintains its retro aesthetic while delivering some basic but nifty features.

With a simple and clear watch face you'll be able to keep on top of the time at a glance, as well as make use of the stopwatch feature.

There's no backlight so this is a subtle timekeeper that won't disturb you at night, and it's even splash-proof up to 30 metres so you shouldn’t have to worry about being caught in the rain.

The strap and watch face are made from resin so should be a nice mix of robust and comfortable.

Passtt Ted 80s Bracelet Watch

With a focus on both fashion and functionality, this stand-out digital watch has a strong lime green design and yellow face.

Part of the Ted Baker accessories collection, it will keep you informed of the time, date and day of the week and also has a stopwatch.

The silicone bracelet should make for a snug fit around your wrist and it has a water level resistance of 50 metres.

Buy Passtt Ted 80s Bracelet Watch now from Ted Baker

Casio Men's G-Shock GD350 Sport Watch

If you're looking for a truly robust watch that can take a bit of a beating, the notoriously tough G-SHOCK may be your best bet.

Not only has it been made to withstand impact and centrifugal force, it can also protect itself when directly exposed to high levels of water pressure - ideal whether you have a jet ski journey planned or simply want to wear it in the shower.

Thanks to the backlight you’ll never lose track of the time, day or night, with the option to set an alarm with a snooze function so there's little chance of you oversleeping before your next adventure.

Timex T80 x Stranger Things Bracelet Watch

If you happen to be a fan of both Netflix's Stranger Things and a snazzy timepiece, this bracelet watch from Timex ticks all the boxes.

Made from stainless steel with an official logo engraved on the back, it has a digital face with a mineral glass screen framed with the familiar theme.

Water resistant to 30 metres, it also has an alarm function which plays the Stranger Things melody.

Fossil Retro Digital Blue Stainless Steel Watch

Available in a selection of retro colours, this range of digital watches from Fossil can be purchased in pomegranate red, stainless steel, gold-tone and blue.

It offers water resistance to a level of 50 metres, with a sleek stainless steel clasp that will keep it firmly in place on your wrist.

Nixon Staple Watch

An eco-conscious option for those who want to prioritise both durability and sustainability, the Nixon Staple is made with recycled ocean plastics, supported by an injection-moulded fibre.

Made from materials found in the water, it makes sense that it's also capable of being submerged in it, with an impressive water rating of 10 ATM which basically means it can withstand 100 metres.

It has all the features you’d expect from a classic watch interface, including time and date, as well as an alarm and timer.

Kalenji Running Watch

If you need a timepiece that can keep up with your running routine, the Kalenji stopwatch is perfect for timing your track records.

The display has been made especially large, with clear digits so you can check your pace at a glance, and it has a simple interface so you wont get bogged down with complicated settings.

It can be taken underwater to a depth of 50 metres which means it's also ideal for assisting your swimming laps, and is resistant to chlorine and salt, as well as sweat so it won't be damaged during your next workout.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch will be familiar to many, but the latest version has some handy features that set it apart from previous models.

To begin with it boasts nearly 20% more screen than the Series 6 which means a larger and clearer display, and should retain the same length of battery while charging 33% faster.

Designed to be durable, the latest watch is both crack-resistant and dust resistant and even made to be swim-proof so you can track your laps or have a relaxed dip with no concerns you'll cause any damage.

There are also a variety of strap types available, whether you'd prefer a braided pattern or a smooth sports loop.

Huawei Band 4

Promising an impressive nine days of battery life, this slimline device will keep you on track of the date and time, as well as your physical output. There's a pedometer built into the digital watch so you can count your steps and keep an eye on the ground you've covered.

There is even a heart monitor and an option to allow you to measure the oxygen saturation in your blood, so you can keep a check on your health.

If you want a fresh design there are also plenty of watch faces available that can be downloaded from the Huawei Face Store.

Braun Gents BN0106 Prestige Digital Watch

A strong and robust option from Braun, this simple and sleek digital watch has a crisp and clear display protected by a thick steel case with a layer of mineral glass.

The stainless steel clasp can be easily undone thanks to the pushbutton, and you can dash out in the rain with little fear of damage as this has a water resistance of 30m.

Read more about watches: