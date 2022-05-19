The best football gadgets for getting your head in the game

If your favourite sport is football and you can't wait for the next kickaround down the park, need some tools to help during training drills, or you’re serious about upping your skills ahead of the next season, we’ve put together some picks below of top football gadgets that should give you an extra edge on and off the pitch.

Whether you want to give your goalie a helping hand with some high-tech gloves or sharpen your midfield ball control so you're efficient with both feet, there are a range of devices available that will help analyse your exercise and boost your performance.

We’ve even included some football themed recovery ideas so you can relax after the latest tournament, or get your legs ready for the next phase.

Best football gadgets to buy in 2022

Football Kick Trainer

If you'd like to perfect your touch but don't want to waste half your cardio chasing after the ball, this may be the ideal solution for you.

Simply wrap the training aid around the ball and connect it to your belt via the elastic lead and you'll be able to practice your keepy-ups and striking without budging from the spot you're on.

Made to fit both children and adults, the waistline can be adjusted to suit your size, with a durable elastic material that promises strong stitching so it shouldn't fall apart while you're putting in the work.

STATSports Apex Athlete Series GPS Activity Tracker

Claiming to have the world's most powerful GPS, this activity tracker has been officially approved by FIFA and worn by familiar faces like Ronaldo and Harry Kane.

Once the vest is on you'll be able to monitor your game stats which cover everything from the distance you've travelled, how fast you've run, your specific sprint times and other key insights into your performance.

It has six hours of battery life which means it’ll see you through a full game as well as any warm up drills and training, and because it’s weather resistant you won't have to worry about the rain ruining your game either.

The Boot Buddy

Look after your football footwear and have them sparkling clean even after the muddiest of games, with the help of the Boot Buddy.

Designed to make your life easier after an exhausting all-dayer on the pitch, it should take a just few minutes to clean away any mud and marks thanks to the handy brush at the end which filters and releases water for an effective scrub. It also has a plastic pick at the end for any particularly difficult chunks of mud that wouldn't otherwise budge.

SenseBall

Claiming to be used by over 500 football clubs which include top teams like AC Milan and Leicester City, the Senseball aims to improve your game by giving you better ball control on both feet for that extra edge on the pitch.

The kit includes a handle and lead which attaches to the ball so you can practice your touch on each foot. They say this not only improves ability but can positively impact your posture as well to help long term with the reduction of injuries.

It also comes paired with an app that will suggest training routines to make sure you're getting the most out of the device, with a Senseball user apparently making an average of 500,000 ball touches throughout a single season.

Nike Mercurial Superfly Elite Football Boot

The right footwear can make all the difference on the pitch, so it's a good idea to invest in a reliable pair of boots before an all important game.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly football boots have been constructed specifically to enhance your performance in all areas, featuring a flyknit material for a light and stretchy feel on your feet, a forefoot plate which should give you extra acceleration when you need to sprint, and studs that should provide all the traction you need to keep balanced.

These shoes can also be personalised to stand out as your very own as well, with the option to include a selection of words or a particular flag on the tongue, or simply opt for a colour scheme that works best for you.

Hidrate Spark Smart Water Bottle

You probably wont forget to pick up this bottle during intense training sessions as it will glow to remind you to hydrate. Fitted with LED lights at the bottom it will give you a heads up when necessary and will even sync to an adjoining app to keep track of your water drinking habits so you can accurately measure your intake.

The bottle itself is made of shatter resistant plastic and stainless steel so you won't have to worry about being precious with it when rushing out for a quick swig during the game, and thanks to the vacuum insulated construction your drink should stay cool for up to 24 hours.

SKLZ Precision Pop-Up Goal

Practice your striking accuracy away from the pitch with this pop up goal from SKLZ. This portable unit can be set up even if there's very little space, with just two stakes needed that will keep it firmly in the ground while you hammer shots at the back of the net.

Available in a variety of sizes that range from three foot up to six foot, this is an ideal piece of training gear that can be used as a garden accessory to help your technique or even as an official set of posts during a casual game. If you're playing with multiple people you can simply remove the precision panel and leave the net completely free.

Normatec 2.0 Legs

Whether you're looking to effectively warm up before a game, or need to recover swiftly so you can be ready for the next phase of the tournament, the Normatec 2.0 Legs aims to massage your legs back into action.

The device essentially wraps your legs and compresses them, with seven different settings that can target different areas depending on where you need the most support and attention.

There's even a handy remote you can use to play or pause the effect and toggle through these settings, with the option to also pair with an app via Bluetooth so you can use your device.

Rally and Roar Foosball Table

If the weather is too poor to play in or you still haven't had your fill of football after a long day of training, why not opt for a game of foosball. There's no need for much assembly with this, which is ideal if you're tired after a long day so you can crack straight on with the game.

The handles have an octagon shaped design for comfort and control, fitted with ball bearings for a smooth gameplay feel and the rods themselves are made from chrome-plated steel so you can give it some proper power and take the lead.

Reusch Attrakt Freegel Fusion Ortho-tec Goaliator Goalkeeper Gloves

If your favourite position is in goals, you'll know the right gloves can make all the difference when it comes to holding onto the ball. To help make your life as easy as possible and keep the scoreboard on your side, these gloves promise an impressive grip that will hold up whatever the weather.

The latex on the palm side has been embossed to encourage a relaxed form when grabbing the ball, and concentrated areas such as the base of the palm have been reinforced as they're likely to wear away first.

Each finger also comes with a removable spine so you can play with a bit more flexibility or keep them intact if you'd like some extra firmness and protection for your hands.

Buy Reusch Attrakt Freegel Fusion Ortho-tec Goaliator Goalkeeper Gloves now from Pro Direct Soccer

