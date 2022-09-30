Best photo printer for vivid images in 2022

With smartphone cameras constantly in our pockets it can be easy to take our photos for granted, snapping thousands of images that end up sitting in our albums not doing much.

If you’d like to truly make the most of those memories it may well be worth investing in a printer that can lift them straight from your device and into your hands.

From portable printers that can be popped in your pocket for an impromptu photo shoot, to heavy duty units that would be a perfect for set-up at a party or wedding, we’ve got plenty to consider in our pick of the best photo printers below.

Best photo printer to buy in 2022

KODAK Step Instant Printer

Whether you want to print straight from your smartphone, or make the most of the images on your tablet and Android, this Kodak Step instant printer can handle them all.

Promising a final photo that is not only high quality but moisture resistant, this should create a durable album that won't rip or smudge so you can enjoy the images for years to come.

You can either print the pictures directly as they are, or create collages and add stickers to your favourite pics with this portable and rechargeable gadget that can print 25 images on a full battery.

Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Wireless Photo Printer

If your smartphone camera roll is full of photos you wish you could stick to your fridge or frame on your desk, this clever printer from Instax may be the perfect solution for you.

When paired with your device using Bluetooth it can swiftly take images or video stills right from your phone and into your hands within 12 seconds.

It’s small enough to carry with you weighing just 0.26kg which means you can print impromptu images at a party or festival with friends, and it’s available in a variety of designs which include a textured denim finish or a dusky pink.

Canon Selphy CP1300 Wireless Photo Printer

This versatile printer can connect to your tablet and camera but will also take images wirelessly from your PC, making this ideal for an office space.

However it's also lightweight enough that it can be carried to a big event like a wedding and set up in the corner, so up to 54 images can be immediately and viewed if you're using the high capacity battery, just bear in mind this is sold separately.

Promising high quality pictures that will stand the test of time, you can either view them as they were originally taken or add a variety of layouts including fun stickers or a photo booth style strip.

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer

If you want to be able to print an image at a moment's notice, this quick working portable printer from HP has a sleep mode so it's ready to spring to life and deliver a photo whenever you are.

Using Bluetooth to access your gallery you can even connect multiple smartphone devices at the same time so several people can queue up to have their favourite snaps shared with the room.

The images come printed out on photo paper that is two by three inches and promises not to smudge, so you can preserve them in your purse or peel the sticky backing away and keep it framed in one place.

Polaroid Pocket Photo Printer

Truly a pocket printer, this classic style option from Polaroid is about the size of the smartphone you'll be pairing it with, which means you can easily carry it around with you in your bag for a spontaneous photoshoot with immediate results.

Simply connect using Bluetooth and watch your favourite images come out in 50 seconds with a vibrant splash of colours thanks to the dye-sub cartridges it uses to make the images bright and vivid.

Epson Expression Home XP-4150 Printer

Designed to pair with your smartphone for super fast access to your photos, once set up with the Epson iPrint app or the Creative Print app you'll even be able to lift photos directly from your Facebook page as well as your albums.

Epson promises a vivid result with crisp and clear prints thanks to an ink bank that is made up of individual colours which means when one runs low you can swiftly replace those specific tanks, instead of having to get a completely new cartridge.

If you'd like to print an important document this can do that too, making it a handy office printer that can handle images up to an XL size.

HP Envy 6032e Wireless Colour Printer

If you've come back from an event and have a large amount of high quality images you want printed, this may be the best investment. Boasting a print speed of 10 pages per minute, you can opt for a classic looking black and white or a vivid set of full colour images.

To save on paper this printer also has two sided printing, and can easily pair with either your smartphone device or tablet to make life as easy as possible.

The HP Smart app comes with some handy organisational bonuses like their Shortcuts feature to help you keep on top of your documents, so no precious memory gets left behind in the printing queue.

HUAWEI Pocket Portable Printer

This pocketable and portable printer from HUAWEI weighs a convenient 195g which means it's especially easy to carry with you during a gathering or on a long walk with friends, using laser printing tech to deliver images that come out with ecological zero ink.

Aiming to swiftly deliver vivid images, the printing paper also has a removable sticky back film so you can place your favourites in a permanent position in your home.

