Subscribers to Amazon's massive Prime service will likely be well aware of the yearly Prime Day sale, offering discounts across major brands during a intense 48-hour period. However, this year Amazon has upped the ante, throwing in a second sale known as the 'Prime Early access sale'.

While the name isn't exactly all that creative, there are some fantastic deals available right now.

In typical Amazon fashion, these deals cover everything but the kitchen sink... well, actually the sink as well.

Below we've gathered the best deals on the products that impress us most, ranging from market-leading headphones to the comfiest mattresses, and the most high-tech security systems.

The best Prime Early access deals

Mattresses and bed accessories

Simba Mattresses

Simba mattresses have quickly become a go-to brand in recent years, scoring strong reviews across the board. However, they are normally pretty pricey across pillows, duvets and mattresses.

In the Amazon sale, you can save up to £598 on the brand's products, including a 35 per cent saving on their temperature-regulated duvet, 35 per cent on a double mattress or 35 per cent on a temperature regulated pillow.

Save up to £598 on Simba Mattresses

Emma Mattresses

Like Simba, the sleeping brand Emma has some pretty significant savings during this Amazon sale period. You can save up to £459 across mattresses and bed frames. However, if you're on the hunt for pillows, duvets or accessories, you're out of luck.

The biggest discounts are on Emma's hybrid mattresses with an impressive 50 per cent off.

Save up to £459 on Emma Mattresses

Home security

Arlo security cameras

The security brand Arlo has gone big in this Amazon sale, offering discounts across a wide range of security systems. While you can get significant savings on individual pieces like a video doorbell, security camera or alarm system, the largest savings are on full security systems, including cameras, doorbells and more.

Save up to 52 per cent on Arlo security

Google Nest security

Google Nest Cam © Google

Another security company that has seen big discounts in this sale is Nest. The Google-owned brand has sales of up to 50 per cent, covering cameras, thermostats, Wi-Fi routers, camera doorbells and more.

While the largest discount is on a Wi-Fi router, the 31 per cent off a Google Nest Doorbell, or 29 per cent off a Google Nest thermostat are likely to be the most interesting for a lot of people.

Save up to 50 per cent on Google Nest security

Headphones and audio

Sony WH-1000XM5

Despite launching just a few months ago, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have seen a pretty significant discount on Amazon, knocking them to just £299.

We spent a few weeks using these headphones and gave them a glowing 5 star review. The audio is fantastic, performing across genres, the noise-cancellation holds up in noisy surroundings and the design feels structurally well-build.

Our main criticism was the price, something that suddenly doesn't feel like such a problem.

Bose Noise-cancelling 700

The Bose 700 are an older pair of headphones, coming out way back in 2019. Despite this, they remain a fantastic option, besting newer a lot of newer pairs for both audio and noise cancellation.

In fact, these headphones are often touted as some of the best around for noise-cancellation making them perfect for commuting, travelling or ignoring your co-workers.

With a massive 49 per cent off in this sale, these headphones come down to just £179.99.

Smartphones

iPhone 13 Pro Max

For Apple fans, there are a number of big discounts to be had. However, the most interesting is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The larger and more powerful Pro models from Apple rarely receive discounts, so while this is still expensive, it is likely one of the best discounts you'll see this year.

While Apple has now released its iPhone 14 range, this remains one of the brand's most powerful handsets, excelling in processing power, battery, screen quality and camera performance.

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google has now officially launched its Google Pixel 7 series, but with only minor changes made, the now heavily discounted Google Pixel 6 series looks like the way to go.

Both the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have seen big cuts in price, but it is the larger device that seems more interesting.

You'll only be paying £681 for the handset. Along with the big discount, you'll also get a free pair of Google wireless earbuds.

