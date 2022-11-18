Officially Black Friday is, as you would expect, one single Friday. This usually occurs towards the end of November, offering a day of discounts on tech, furniture, pet toys and absolutely everything in-between.

Advertisement

Somewhere along the way, Black Friday went from a single day to a full month of discounts, freebies and massive savings.

Already a full week before the big day, most of the major retailers have already launched their Black Friday sales.

Currys, Amazon, AO, Very and more are all already offering large discounts on items that would normally leave your wallet quivering in the corner.

We've picked out the best of these early savings so you can get your shopping done early.

The best early Black Friday deals

Sony WH-1000XM5

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are not only a pair of headphones that we gave a 5-star rating to, they are actually one of the best pairs of headphones we've ever tested.

Currently, Amazon is knocking over £80 off the price, despite the fact they only came out a few months ago.

They blend a fantastic audio performance with leading noise-cancellation, a long battery life and an impressive array of features.

Shark vacuum cleaner

Fancy a £150 saving on a Shark vacuum cleaner? Currys is offering a £150 discount on its anti-hair wrap model.

Shark claims it can catch up to 99.9 per cent of dust and allergens and utilises a handle design that allows it to get right under furniture and tight spaces.

While there are plenty of vacuums for sale in the early Black Friday sales, this is one of the biggest discounts we've found.

Hisense 55-inch Ultra HD TV

If you're looking for a brand new TV, there are plenty of Black Friday deals to get excited about. This one from Currys brings a Hisense 55-inch Ultra HD TV down to only £329, a £100 saving from its original price.

Along with the obvious benefit of the Ultra HD quality, this is also a smart TV, offering the use of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant to control your TV. There is also a games mode to help reduce lag input.

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a fantastic Android smartphone, and with Amazon's early Black Friday sale, one that is priced far below its usual cost. The sale brings the device down from £829 to just £479.

With this cut, you are getting a device that is far more powerful than anything else at a similar price.

Amazon also has some big discounts on Google smartphones, and devices from Samsung.

Coffee machines

Okay, this is cheating slightly: not just one deal, but a whole array of discounts on coffee machines from Amazon.

This includes machines from De'Longhi, Breville, Philips, Lavazza and more. These get incrementally more fancy and full of features the more you spend, but there are also some much more affordable options thrown in.

More like this

However, the more you spend, the larger the discount you'll be able to get is.

Sonos Arc

Sonos are not exactly well-known for discounting their devices, so this £200 saving from AO is a real surprise.

The Sonos Arc is the brand's leading soundbar, and one that is often rated the best overall soundbar around.

While £699 is still expensive, it is a hefty saving that is unlikely to get any lower for this device.

Nintendo Switch OLED + Wii Sports

The newer alternative to the Nintendo Switch, the OLED model brings with it an improved display, allowing you to get the full visual experience of your games.

Very's Black Friday sale includes a discount from £341.99 to £299 on this console, throwing in Wii Sports for good measure. While it isn't a massive discount, it is one of the larger ones you'll see this year for this console.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Sure, you could shell out for a fancy tablet, or there are plenty of more affordable options you can get your hands on. One that blends affordability and features well is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A.

In the early Black Friday sale from Currys, this has come down from £249 to £179. That's a significant saving, and while one of Amazon's Fire tablets would be even cheaper, this will offer a longer-lasting performance.

Read more: