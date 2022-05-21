6 best white noise machines to help you nod off

According to YouGov, three quarters of us get under eight hours of sleep per night, and one in eight feel tired all the time. Clearly, getting a good night’s rest is easier said than done, but there are handy gadgets like white noise machines out there to help you nod off - and stay asleep.

Incorporating sounds across a range of different frequencies, white noise helps block out sudden disturbances like doors banging, dogs barking and traffic. It can also help ease tinnitus.

In fact, there are several similar types of continuous sound designed to improve sleep quality. For instance, pink, brown and red noise emphasise deeper tones, eliminating some of the higher frequencies found in white noise.

6 high-quality white noise machines

White noise covers most night-time disturbances, so we’ve scoured the internet to find the best white noise machines to add to your bedside table.

With simple controls, these gadgets make it easy to tailor the noise to your own preferences. Many even include a variety of different sounds designed to help specific demographics, from babies to adults and even pets. Here are some of our favourites.

SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

This is one of the few white noise machines with a real fan inside. It doesn’t blow out cold air, but you’ll get the continuous hum without the looping you’d hear in a recorded version.

There are 10 different settings, so you can adapt the calming sound for children, adults and even pets. There’s also a nursery setting to protect babies’ ears.

Plus, you can control it via the SNOOZ companion app and set up automatic on and off timers.

At just 14.4cm across, this white noise machine is small enough to fit into bags and suitcases, so you can take it with you on overnight trips.

Dreamegg White Noise Machine

The Dreamegg is one of the most popular white noise machines available online. It can play a grand total of 21 different sounds, including eight nature noises, like sea waves, rain showers and campfire. There are also seven soundscapes designed for babies, with lullabies and ‘foetal tones’, as well as six multi-frequency options including white, pink and brown noise.

To help establish a regular sleep schedule, you can set up automatic on/off timers for 30, 60 or 90 minutes, and adjust the volume for your home. The speaker will remember your chosen settings when you next turn it on.

Another portable option, this white noise machine is under 9cm across and under 200g in weight, so it’s perfect for throwing in your travel bag.

Easysleep White Noise Sound Machine

With its compact design, smart look and large range of sound choices, this white noise machine is a sensible choice. It comes with 25 non-looping soundscapes, including everything from white noise to rain showers and lullabies. And there’s a choice of 32 different volume settings to help you get the perfect sound level.

Conveniently, the machine will remember the settings you used last, and gives you a choice of five optional playback timers lasting up to four hours. You can also choose to play sound continuously.

This white noise machine takes the shape of a small disc just 10cm across and under 200g in weight, so it’s ideal to slip into bags. You can also choose between a range of smart colour options.

Beurer Dream Sound Therapy Sleep Aid

This white noise machine from Beurer keeps things simple, with four sleep therapy sounds: hairdryer, ocean, summer’s day and harmonic melody. You can programme it to switch off automatically after 15, 30 or 45 minutes with the easy-to-use buttons on top of the machine.

As an added bonus, you can attach your own headphones if you don’t want to disturb those around you.

Lifemax Sound Machine with Dream Light

Unlike many other white noise machines, this one from Lifemax projects a slowly pulsating ‘dream light’ onto the ceiling, which encourages you to synchronise your breathing for improved relaxation.

You’ll also get six soundscapes: babbling brook; rainstorm; crashing waves; summer night; fan; and white noise. Plus, there are adjustable volume buttons and three different timer options to help you customise the playback.

At 9.5cm across, this white noise machine is another compact model, so it won’t take up much room on your bedside table.

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300

Along with white noise machines, SAD lamps can also improve your sleep quality - and this clever clock rolls the two gadgets into one. Designed to ease Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and wake you gradually, sunrise alarm clocks like this simulate natural daybreak by slowly increasing light and sound.

When you’re ready to go to sleep, just programme a ‘sunset’ between 15 and 90 minutes, which will fade the warm light and soundscape to help you drift off. You’ll be able to choose one of 14 different noises or listen to the radio. You can even use the Lumie 300 as a nightlight, thanks to the lamp feature.

