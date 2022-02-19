In pictures: The air taxis that could be taking to the skies by 2025

Fancy flying to the office? It could be on the cards sooner than you think, given how many air taxis are currently in development.
From well-known aviation experts like Airbus and Boeing to specialist manufacturers like Vertical Aerospace, flying cars are being developed around the world.
Take a look at the prototype vehicles that could be shuttling you around the country at 200mph by the end of the decade.
Airbus
Airbus unveiled the NextGen version of its CityAirbus air taxi in 2021. Although still on the drawing board, a prototype is due to begin tested in 2023 © Airbus
VoloCity
The VoloCity air taxi, seen here taking a demo flight over Singapore’s Marina Bay in 2019, bore only a passing resemblance to the prototype that first flew in 2011 © Getty Images
Boeing
Boeing’s Passenger Air Vehicle (PAV) is an autonomous air taxi with a configuration that differs from the ‘norm’, relying on propellers that are not positioned on the wings © Boeing
Joby Aviation
The Joby aircraft is expected to gain its air carrier certification from the Federal Aviation Administration in the US in 2022, and there are plans for it to be in service as an aerial ride-share service by 2024 © Joby Aviation
Hoversurf
2021 saw the Russian company Hoversurf testing a prototype of the vehicle it hopes to develop into a drone air taxi © AFP
Vertical Aerospace
An artist’s impression showing Vertical’s VA-X4 vehicle waiting for its next fare on top of a city-centre skyscraper © Vertical Aerospace
Two of the four passenger seats in Vertical’s VA-X4 cabin © Vertical Aerospace