9 best motorcycle gadgets to buy in 2021

If you’re a motorcycle junkie who loves hitting the road, why not treat yourself to a fun and practical piece of motorbike tech? We’ve rounded up the best wearable, functional and thrilling motorcycle gadgets around for a safe and exciting ride.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking to increase your motorcycle security with a new disc lock alarm; protect your hands with a pair of snazzy leather gloves; or catch a particularly stunning route on camera, we’ve got your covered.

For more two-wheeled tech, here is our list of the best bike gadgets for 2021.

Best motorcycle gadgets for 2021

GoPro Hero10

GoPros are ideal for mounting to a range of objects, or body parts, and capturing fast-paced pictures and videos on the move, so it’s no surprise they’re a desirable motorcycle gadget. This waterproof model promises smooth footage and responsive touch controls thanks to the new GP2 processor. There’s also a new water-shedding hydrophobic lens cover which prevents unwanted moisture from ruining your shots.

You can capture impressive image quality in low light conditions, so you can shoot striking sunsets on an evening adventure. Hailed as the most powerful GoPro to hit the market, this motorcycle gadget allows you to straighten your images thanks to the horizon levelling technology, which works well for a bumpy, high-speed motorcycle ride. If you want to play around and have some fun with your shots, you can make use of the slow-mo and time warp features.

Looking for more camera tech? Take a look at our list of the best photography gadgets.

Garmin ZUMO 595LM

A trusty sat-nav GPS system specifically for your motorbike, this convenient tool is sure to help you find your way. It’s a top choice if you’re on holiday, riding through a number of countries as it has a detailed European map. Loved ones at home can even track your route if they fancy!

If you’re feeling up to it, you can source curvy and hilly routes by using the Garmin Adventurous feature. It also helps improve your road safety as it alerts you to sharp curves and railway crossings. The glove-friendly, five-inch screen is weather resistant and sunlight-readable, so it’ll get you home, rain, hail or shine.

Oxford motorcycle pro tool kit Having a tool kit in your garage is an essential part of ensuring your motorbike remains in good nick, so this Oxford motorcycle pro tool kit is sure to become a well-used and relied-upon item. The 27 motorcycle tools come in a neat, compact storage case so you can keep them all in one, tidy place. The case folds down to 18cm x 10.5cm x 4cm, so you can store it under your seat too. This is particularly useful for any inconvenient mishaps that happen whilst you’re on the road. In the pack you’ll find hex keys, steel sockets, a mini ratchet handle and a 20mm adjustable spanner.

Battery tender QDC USB motorcycle charger

This handy gadget allows you to fuel up your phone using your motorcycle battery. You can charge any device that charges via USB – so that could be your tablet, GPS, camera and phone – and it’s designed for use on a 12V battery. This neat and affordable motorbike accessory can be used on a range of models, including some vintage motorbikes.

Disc lock alarm

If you’re looking to increase your motorcycle’s security, a disc lock alarm is a simple – and noisy – solution. This device locks your motorcycle disc, so the wheel can’t spin, and produces a 100dB alarm siren when it detects movement. This is to deter anyone from pinching your bike when it’s parked in a car park, or at the side of a road. For longer parking stays, it’s recommended you think about securing your motorbike to another object, but this is a solid option for short stays when you’re nipping in and out of somewhere.

The bright yellow device is perhaps a deterrent in itself, as anyone approaching can see you have a security system in place. You get two keys which allow you to switch off the alarm, as well as a protective pouch for the lock.

Helmet lock

It’s also worth thinking about helmet security, as carrying your helmet around with you can be a bit of a faff. By using a T bar, security combination lock and steel cable, this device from Helmetlok allows you to securely lock your helmet onto your bike. This device works well if you’re quickly stopping off somewhere and don’t fancy the hassle of lugging your helmet around.

Ogio motorcycle backpack

This rucksack is packed with special features which aim to support motorcyclists and all of their carrying needs. The weather-resistant moulded shell exterior is ideal for those wet and windy road trips, and there’s a protective compartment for your laptop, so you can commute in style. And you don’t need to worry about your bag slowing you down, as the outer casing has an aerodynamic design which reduces drag. With plenty of space for your shoes and helmet visor, this bag is bound to become a useful trip companion.

Richa GTX motorcycle leather gloves

These leather gloves not only look the part, but they have a breathable Gore-Tex membrane so your hands can stay warm and dry during rainy rides. There are also safety features in place including a hard PVC knuckle protection, double cuff closure and reflective details to increase visibility. There’s even an integrated visor wiper on one of the index fingers so you can keep your personal windscreen clear. These touring gloves from Richa are ideal for use in autumn and spring.

For more gadget inspiration: