How technology is changing politics – Jamie Susskind

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast we speak to Jamie Susskind, barrister and author of the book Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech (£20, OUP), about the challenges governments face when confronted with new technologies, how AI is changing the way we’ll interact with politicians, and what government we’ll form on Mars.

