Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. How technology is changing politics – Jamie Susskind
How technology is changing politics - Jamie Susskind © Getty Images

How technology is changing politics – Jamie Susskind

Jamie Susskind explains how the politics of the future will be shaped by the technology influencing our lives today.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast we speak to Jamie Susskind, barrister and author of the book Future Politics: Living Together in a World Transformed by Tech (£20, OUP), about the challenges governments face when confronted with new technologies, how AI is changing the way we’ll interact with politicians, and what government we’ll form on Mars.

Advertisement

Remember, we really want to see your reviews of the show so that we can get an idea of how we’re doing, and please let us know the people you want us to speak to on Twitter at @sciencefocus.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Read more:

How to stop election hacking © John Holcroft
Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebook, Instagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Science Focus Podcast: This is how to invent everything © Getty Images
Future Technology

This is how to invent everything – Ryan North

Science Focus Podcast: Changing our behaviour with virtual reality © Getty Images
Future Technology

Changing our behaviour with virtual reality – Jeremy Bailenson

Imogen-Heap-©-Christopher-Ratcliffe
Future Technology

Could these gloves be the future of music? – Imogen Heap

The Digital Silk Road - China's $200 billion project © Getty Images
Future Technology

The Digital Silk Road – China’s $200 billion project

Professor Jim Al-Khalili considers the challenge chess has posed for AI © BBC/Wingspan Productions/Jodie Adams
Future Technology

Why AI is not the enemy – Jim Al-Khalili

Science Focus Podcast: Nudge theory © Getty Images
The Human Body

Nudge theory – David Halpern

How to stop election hacking © John Holcroft
Future Technology

Election hacking Can technology safeguard the vote in future elections?

Science Focus Podcast: Using technology to live forever © Getty Images
Future Technology

Transhumanism: using technology to live forever – Mark O’Connell