Meet the computer scientist teaching an AI to play Dungeons and Dragons

Many of us have had a one-to-one interaction with artificial intelligence. Whether that’s through an automated chat service for customer service, or trying our hand at beating an AI built to play chess. But these experiences aren’t flawless, they’re not as smooth as our interactions with other human beings.
One researcher trying to improve the language abilities of AI is Lara Martin, a postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania. More specifically, Lara is trying teach AI to tell stories.
Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.
- Subscribe to the Science Focus Podcast on these services: Acast, iTunes, Stitcher, RSS, Overcast
- Read the full transcription of this episode [this will open in a new window]
Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:
- Rana el Kaliouby: What if computers could read our emotions?
- Aleks Krotoski: What happens to your data when you die?
- Robert Elliott Smith: Are algorithms inherently biased?
- Pete Etchells: Are video games good for us?
- Jamie Susskind: How technology is changing politics
- Jim Al-Khalili: Why AI is not the enemy