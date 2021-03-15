Accessibility Links

  3. Meet the computer scientist teaching an AI to play Dungeons and Dragons
Meet the computer scientist teaching an AI to play Dungeons and Dragons

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Lara Martin about her research into teaching artificial intelligence to tell stories.

Many of us have had a one-to-one interaction with artificial intelligence. Whether that’s through an automated chat service for customer service, or trying our hand at beating an AI built to play chess. But these experiences aren’t flawless, they’re not as smooth as our interactions with other human beings.

One researcher trying to improve the language abilities of AI is Lara Martin, a postdoc at the University of Pennsylvania. More specifically, Lara is trying teach AI to tell stories.

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

