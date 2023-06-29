Instant Genius Podcast: The intriguing science of phages, with Tom Ireland
The viruses that could be our greatest allies in the fight against superbugs.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we explore the extraordinary science of phages.
Even before the global COVID pandemic, the simple mention of the word ‘virus’ was likely to send shivers down most of our spines. But it turns out not all viruses are nasties. Ever heard of a phage? They are a type of virus that infect bacteria. Despite being one of the most common forms of life on Earth, we still only know very little about them. However, current research suggests they may just be one of our greatest allies in the fight against superbugs.
Tom Ireland, author of The Good Virus: The Untold Story Of Phages, explains all.
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
