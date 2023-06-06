Instant Genius Podcast: Solving the UK’s water pollution problem, with Dr Tanja Radu
We wade into the key causes of our dirty rivers – and what the fixes could be.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're wading through the UK's water pollution.
Currently, only 14 per cent of UK rivers are rated as having a ‘good’ ecological status. Agricultural runoff and the release of untreated sewage are the leading causes of water pollution. But why are rivers in such a bad way and what can we do about it?
We speak to Dr Tanja Radu, senior lecturer in water engineering at Loughborough University, to find out. She tells us how we’ve reached this point in river pollution, the risk it poses to human health and what we can do to set things right.
