Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the topic of time travel.

From HG Well’s The Time Machine, to Doctor Who and Back To The Future, time travel has become a beloved staple of science fiction. But will humans ever actually be able to jump through time? According to physics, quite possibly.

To explain this, we’re joined by Lawrence Krauss, theoretical physicist and author of the new book The Known Unknowns: The Unsolved Mysteries Of The Cosmos. He delves into the strangest theories of time travel, time tourism, and also what most time travel movies get wrong.

