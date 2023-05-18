Instant Genius Podcast: Time travel, with Lawrence Krauss
Will time travel ever be possible?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the topic of time travel.
From HG Well’s The Time Machine, to Doctor Who and Back To The Future, time travel has become a beloved staple of science fiction. But will humans ever actually be able to jump through time? According to physics, quite possibly.
To explain this, we’re joined by Lawrence Krauss, theoretical physicist and author of the new book The Known Unknowns: The Unsolved Mysteries Of The Cosmos. He delves into the strangest theories of time travel, time tourism, and also what most time travel movies get wrong.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
- Body language myths, with Prof Geoff Beattie
- AI’s fight to understand creativity, with Ahmed Elgammal
- How to boost your creativity, with Hilde Ostby
- Ultra-processed food, with Dr Chris van Tulleken
- How the battle for space will change the world, with Dr Tim Marshall
- Out-of-body experiences, with Dr Jane Aspell
Authors
Thomas is Digital editor at BBC Science Focus. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology, health and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards. Also working in academia, Thomas has lectured on the topic of journalism to undergraduate and postgraduate students at The University of Sheffield.
Sponsored Deals
May Half Price Sale
- Save up to 52% when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.