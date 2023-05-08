Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring creativity.

Ever had an ‘aha’ moment? The point where your thoughts somehow finally coalesce into a revelation? Or have you ever wondered where your creative impulses come from and how they’re formed?

In this episode we speak to Hilde Ostby, author of the book The Key To Creativity, The Science Behind Ideas And How Day Dreaming Can Change the World. She tells us about the nature of creativity, where it comes from and how we can nurture it in our own lives.

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

