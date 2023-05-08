Instant Genius Podcast: How to boost your creativity, with Hilde Ostby
Where your creativity comes from – and how to nurture it.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring creativity.
Ever had an ‘aha’ moment? The point where your thoughts somehow finally coalesce into a revelation? Or have you ever wondered where your creative impulses come from and how they’re formed?
In this episode we speak to Hilde Ostby, author of the book The Key To Creativity, The Science Behind Ideas And How Day Dreaming Can Change the World. She tells us about the nature of creativity, where it comes from and how we can nurture it in our own lives.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He holds an MSc in physics and was named Section Editor of the Year by the British Society of Magazine Editors in 2019. He has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he's walked the tunnels of the Large Hadron Collider, watched Stephen Hawking deliver his Reith Lecture on Black Holes and reported on everything from simulation universes to dancing cockatoos. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Instant Genius Podcast.
