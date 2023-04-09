Instant Genius Podcast: Synchronising your body clock, with Prof Russell Foster
The best times to eat, exercise and take medicine, explained.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring your body clock.
And for good reason. Your body clock, or circadian rhythm, doesn’t just influence your energy levels throughout the day. Recent studies have revealed that your internal timekeeper also has a significant impact on your bodyweight, immune system, mental health, sleep quality and more.
How can this be possible? And what are the simple things you can do to live more in sync with your biological timepiece? To answer these questions and more, we’re joined by Russell Foster, professor of circadian neuroscience at the University of Oxford and author of Life Time: The New Science Of The Body Clock, And How It Can Revolutionize Your Sleep And Health.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius:
- The origin of the Universe, with Prof Thomas Hertog
- How human disease changed history, with Dr Jonathan Kennedy
- Your brain on art, with Susan Magsamen
- Overcoming insomnia, with Prof Guy Leschziner
- UK wildlife, with Dr Philip Wheeler
- Key lessons from the world’s longest happiness study, with Prof Robert Waldinger
Authors
Thomas is Digital editor at BBC Science Focus. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology, health and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards. Also working in academia, Thomas has lectured on the topic of journalism to undergraduate and postgraduate students at The University of Sheffield.
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.