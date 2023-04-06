Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the origins of the Universe.

When the University of Leuven professor of theoretical physics Thomas Hertog first met famed cosmologist Stephen Hawking he found himself confronted with two questions: “Why is the Universe the way it is? Why are we here?”. The two would go on to seek answers to these profound questions during a close collaboration that lasted for twenty years.

Prof Hertog tells us about his time working with Hawking, his new book, On the Origin of Time, and the path that led the two of them to hit upon the revolutionary new theory that the laws of physics are born and evolve as the Universe they govern takes shape.

