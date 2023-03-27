Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the best ways to finally get some proper sleep.

If you suffer from insomnia, you’ve probably heard the same old advice before: don’t drink caffeine in the afternoon, get plenty of exercise during the day, and don’t take your phone to bed. But what if you do all that and still can’t sleep?

To get more insight into insomnia and the techniques shown to overcome it, we speak to Guy Leschziner, professor of Neurology and Sleep Medicine at King's College London.

