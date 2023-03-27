Instant Genius Podcast: Overcoming insomnia, with Prof Guy Leschziner
Tired of hearing the same old advice about how to beat insomnia? We delve into science-backed strategies that could actually reset your sleep.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're delving into the best ways to finally get some proper sleep.
If you suffer from insomnia, you’ve probably heard the same old advice before: don’t drink caffeine in the afternoon, get plenty of exercise during the day, and don’t take your phone to bed. But what if you do all that and still can’t sleep?
To get more insight into insomnia and the techniques shown to overcome it, we speak to Guy Leschziner, professor of Neurology and Sleep Medicine at King's College London.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
